Four Potential Blue Jays Trade Deadline Targets if Team Keeps Winning Games
The Toronto Blue Jays are just four games back in the AL East and have a two-game lead in the Wild Card race, which puts them squarely into contention for a postseason spot.
Over the past 30 days, the Blue Jays have gone 17-10. It has mostly been due to a surge on offense. They have had the second-highest wRC+ in MLB in that span at 121.
If they keep winning games, they could look to pick up some rentals to have a chance this offseason. Here are some names to watch if Toronto becomes buyers:
LHP Chris Sale
The Blue Jays offense has been soaring, but their pitching staff hasn't been as steady. Jose Berrios, Chris Bassitt and Kevin Gausman have been solid. That's about all they can really count on in the starting rotation.
Sale is a historically dominant southpaw that has postseason experience and is red-hot. After actually looking human and struggling to start the year, he has a 1.61 ERA with 83 strikeouts in 61.2 innings over his last 10 starts.
OF Adolis Garcia
Garcia would be a buy-low candidate for the outfield. He has been a dominant power bat for the last few years, but has started to struggle with the Texas Rangers. It could be time for a change of scenery.
The 32-year-old has a .220/.262/.376 slash line with seven home runs in 62 games. He averaged 32 long balls over the last four years before this, though.
Even if he doesn't work out, he's due just $10.5 million this year with another year of arbitration after this.
LHP Aroldis Chapman
Along with adding to the starting rotation, Toronto could use another closer. Jeff Hoffman has been a bit of a disappointment since signing his contract this offseason and doesn't look ready to be relied on in the playoffs.
The 37-year-old looks elite again after a couple of years of looking his age. He has a 1.65 ERA with 11 saves and 37 strikeouts in 27.1 innings of work.
His fastball is still one of the best and he forces swings-and-misses at a great rate. There are few more dynamic arms to be found on the market.
OF Jarren Duran
This would be a bit of a swing, but the Boston Red Sox have too many mouths to feed in the outfield. They could look to move on from Duran and it could be a way for the Blue Jays to find another cornerstone for the outfield.
The 28-year-old has an $8 million club option for next season and two more years of arbitration after that. He's taken a step back at the plate this year, but still has a .271/.325/.428 slash line with five home runs and 14 stolen bases.
He had an absurd 8.7 bWAR last year thanks to his defense and dynamic base-running.
