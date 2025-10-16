Impressive MLB History Made by Blue Jays Bludgeoning Mariners in Game 3 of ALCS
The Toronto Blue Jays worked so hard all regular season to earn homefield advantage in the playoffs, just to give it away instantly in the ALCS against the Seattle Mariners.
Despite having extra time off and watching the Mariners play a marathon 15-inning game to win their ALDS over the Detroit Tigers, it was Seattle who came out firing in the first two games against the Blue Jays.
They went into Rogers Centre and watched their taxed pitching staff throw a gem in Game 1. George Springer hit a historic leadoff home run for Toronto, and that was the only run they would score the entire game.
In Game 2, the Blue Jays sent rookie phenom Trey Yesavage to the mound. He got knocked around, surrendering five earned runs in four innings of what ended up being a 10-3 loss.
Toronto was in a position no one expected them to be, down 2-0 heading to Seattle for Games 3, 4 and if necessary, 5. Alas, that is now a 2-1 deficit, because they historically returned the favor on Wednesday night.
Blue Jays on Right Side of Historic Pitching Staff Letdown by Mariners
The Blue Jays were able to win Game 3, 13-4. They received an excellent performance from Shane Bieber, the exact kind of outing they were hoping for when they acquired him from the Cleveland Guardians ahead of the MLB trade deadline.
He went six innings, surrendering only four hits and one walk that resulted in two runs scoring, courtesy of a Julio Rodriguez home run in the bottom of the first inning. Eight strikeouts were recorded to round out his stellar stat line.
It took a little while, but the dormant Toronto offense exploded in epic fashion. Right when it was needed most, they started battering the Mariners’ pitching staff. They scored 13 runs on 18 hits. Four doubles and five home runs were recorded.
That put them on the right side of some wild history. As shared by OptaSTATS on X, Seattle became the first team to give up 18+ hits, 13+ runs, 9+ extra-base hits, 5+ home runs, allow a home run in 4+ consecutive innings and throw three wild pitches in the same game, ever.
Regular season and postseason included, there has not been a pitching staff that has been hit as hard as the Mariners group of George Kirby, Carlos Vargas, Caleb Ferguson and Luke Jackson.
All three of them gave up at least three hits and one earned run. Vargas is the only one who didn’t surrender a long ball.
The Blue Jays will be looking to keep the fireworks display going on Game 4 on Thursday night, aiming to even the series at 2-2.