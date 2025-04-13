Insider Reveals Blue Jays Were Only Other 'Serious Suitor' for Mets Star
This past offseason was an interesting one for the Toronto Blue Jays.
In many ways it was another disappointing winter since they went big game hunting once again but were left empty-handed.
Anthony Santander became their prized free agent addition, and he should help improve the offensive production during the length of his contract despite getting off to a slow start.
However, the Blue Jays weren't the only ones who had an interesting offeason.
Star players like Alex Bregma and Pete Alonso were available on the open market much longer than anyone expected, and they didn't sign the megadeals that they were projected to receive.
Instead, they both inked short-term contracts that pays them high AAV for the 2025 campaign while giving them an opt-out after the season so they can hit the open market after putting together a solid year.
Toronto was apparently looking into Alonso this winter.
In fact, Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY reported that the Blue Jays were the "only serious suitor" for the slugger before he re-signed with the New York Mets.
That nugget is an interesting one.
Alonso, who is most known for his power-hitting ability, is an everyday first baseman.
Would Toronto have moved Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to a full-time designated hitter role or to third base if they signed Alonso or would they have made the new slugger their DH?
It would have been an interesting question to see answered.
While Guerrero has a Gold Glove Award to his name, Alonso has been the better defender during his career with a defensive bWAR of -4.7 and an Outs Above Average valuation at -23 compared to Guerrero's -4.7 with his OAA figure at -32.
The Blue Jays likely won't have to answer that question during the upcoming offseason, either.
They signed Guerrero to a massive 14-year, $500 million contract, and because of that, the front office will likely look to sign pieces to put around him instead of adding a similar player.
But, it should be pointed out that Toronto will likely have the opportunity to get back into the Alonso sweepstakes if they want since his contract has a player option after the season.
The Blue Jays were reportedly the only other serious contenders to pry the star slugger away from the Mets, and if they still think they need some more pop to their lineup, going after someone who has hit four home runs in 14 games while leading the National League in OPS (1.164), slugging percentage (.714) and OPS+ (234) wouldn't be a bad place to start.