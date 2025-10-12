Keys for Blue Jays to Beat Mariners Without Bo Bichette in ALCS
The American League Championship Series is here and it is the Toronto Blue Jays hosting the Seattle Mariners to kick things off on Sunday. The rosters are out and the most noteworthy part for the Blue Jays is a key player still missing in shortstop Bo Bichette.
Bichette has been out since a left knee sprain against the New York Yankees on Sept. 7. He collided with the Yankees' catcher sliding into the plate and has been down ever since. There was hope that he would return for the ALCS, but that hope is officially done.
Their shortstop attempted to run the bags the other day, but two things were clear- his knee was bothering him and he was visually frustrated. Now, if the organization hopes to see him step up to the plate in these playoffs they will have to get by the Mariners and advance to their first World Series since 1993.
Key Players Who Need to Step Up in Bichette's Absence
Because Toronto is the overall No.1 seed this postseason they earned both a bye in the wild card and home field advantage throughout the AL playoffs. So, it is even more impressive that first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. already has three homers this postseason to compliment nine RBI in only four games.
There are three players who posted an OPS over 1.00 in the 3-1 series victory over the Yankees- Guerrero Jr. (1.609), third baseman Ernie Clement (1.554), and center fielder Daulton Varsho (1.471). The three have a combined six home runs and 18 RBI with only four strikeouts.
Now while it was a huge blow to lose Bichette it is actually better that he went down when he did rather then when the playoffs were just starting. The team figured out how to win without him during the regular season rather than being forced to do it when the stakes couldn't be higher.
Even though Bichette is arguably the best all-around offensive weapon that the Jays have he isn't the only major threat. The Blue Jays are hard to beat, because anyone down the line is capable of making a play and that is why the ballclub put up 23 runs on the board in the first two games against the Yankees in the ALDS.
The Jays have multiple who stepped up last series while the team is without their biggest weapon and having slugger George Springer post a .176 batting average with no homers and only two RBI (five strikeouts). It is hard to imagine Springer will have a similar series with the stakes even higher.