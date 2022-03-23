Skip to main content
Matt Chapman Feeling Better After Injury, Relieved About Blue Jays Extension

Chapman is good to go after getting some treatment on his forearm, and feels relieved about his deal with the Blue Jays.

© Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

When Matt Chapman left Tuesday’s ballgame after a nasty-looking collision with Yankees’ baserunner Ender Inciarte, it looked he might’ve suffered a serious injury. 

The 28-year-old, who was bleeding from his forearm, walked off the field under his own power and didn’t return.

But Blue Jays fans have nothing to worry about, as the team’s newest star player didn’t need stiches for the laceration, and he’ll be back after a tetanus shot, some bandaging, and a day of rest.

“[I’m] a little sore, probably as expected,” Chapman said Wednesday morning. “That was probably the best-case scenario, not getting my wrist blown up or something like that.”

The even bigger relief for Chapman came well before game time, when him and the Blue Jays settled on a two-year contract extension worth $25 million to avoid arbitration. He’ll receive a $1 million signing bonus, then $12 million in both 2022 and 2023. After that, he's a free agent. 

The three-time Gold Glove winner said he was surprised at how quickly the process came together.

“I wasn't sure what route we were going to go, but [the Blue Jays] floated the idea of doing a two-year deal,” Chapman said. “And, knowing I was going to be here for two years, it seemed like it made sense.

“Both sides were able to come to an agreement on a number and that felt like I was getting my value.”

Settling the arbitration deal eased the mind, Chapman said, especially since this year’s arbitration process is running during the season.

“There's times where it creeps in, and it pokes its head out, maybe when you're not playing as well as you should … So to have these two years locked up, it's just about playing baseball now. And that's why I'm here, and that's what I love to do.”

