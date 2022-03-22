Report: Blue Jays, Biggio Avoid Arbitration

Cavan Biggio and the Blue Jays have avoided arbitration, agreeing on a one-year deal worth approximately $2.12 million, according to Fansided’s Robert Murray.

Biggio, 26, was estimated to make $1.7 million in 2022, according to MLB Trade Rumors, so this deal gives a bit of a financial cushion for Biggio and helps both parties avoid the mess of arbitration. Biggio won't be a free agent until after the 2025 season.

2021 was not kind to Biggio, who battled a neck injury all season and then suffered an elbow injury in a rehab game in August. By the time he returned in October, Biggio’s season was a wash, and he finished with a .224/.322/.356 slash in 79 games.

The infielder recovered from another elbow injury over the offseason, but looked healthy in his spring training debut Tuesday, where he manned second base, a position he’s expected to share with Santiago Espinal for most of the season.