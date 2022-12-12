Report: Blue Jays Would Need "[Juan] Soto-Type Package" in Trade For Reynolds

Skip to main content
© Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Blue Jays are a logical trade destination for outfielder Bryan Reynolds, but the price is high, reports Ken Rosenthal.

As significant buyers in the outfielder market, the Blue Jays front office would love a deal for the Pirates' Bryan Reynolds. But Pittsburgh's asking price for a trade involving Reynolds is exceedingly high, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal

MLB sources told Rosenthal that the Pirates are seeking a "[Juan] Soto-type package" in exchange for their 27-year-old star. Soto was traded from the Nationals to the Padres at last year's trade deadline in exchange for major leaguers Luke Voit, C.J. Abrams, and Mackenzie Gore, in addition to prospects Robert Hassell III and Jarlin Susana. 

Another source told Rosenthal that Reynolds, who isn't a free agent until 2026, seems "unlikely to move." 

The switch-hitter has slashed .283/.368/.492 over the last two seasons while starting at center field and left field. Reynolds is a perfect fit for the Blue Jays, but, if reports are true, the Pirates would likely ask Toronto for top prospects Ricky Tiedemann and Orelvis Martinez.

The Jays have already begun to address the outfielder issues by reportedly signing Kevin Kiermaier Saturday. The club must make additional moves, though, to fill the offensive void left by Teoscar Hernández's departure. 

