Report: Blue Jays Still Interested in Trading For Unvaccinated Benintendi

In an interesting plot twist, the Blue Jays are still reportedly interested in trading for Andrew Benintendi, per Jon Heyman of The New York Post, despite the Royals outfielder disclosing Wednesday that he is unvaccinated against COVID-19.

"For me, it was a personal decision," said Benintendi, one of 10 Kansas City players not expected to make the trip to Toronto Thursday, per ESPN "And I'm going to leave it at that."

According to Heyman, the Jays are hopeful if Benintendi is dealt to Toronto, he’d agree to receive the vaccine.

Currently, to enter Canada, the Canadian government requires a person to have received a second COVID-19 vaccine dose—or one dose of Johnson & Johnson—at least 14 days before entry. MLB and the Players’ Union agreed before the season that players on the restricted list for vaccine issues do not get paid or accrue service time.

Benintendi is having an excellent season with the Royals, slashing .317/.386/.401, and was just named to the American League All-Star team. As a left-handed hitter with speed, the 28-year-old fills a need for the Blue Jays, as well as many other teams around baseball vying for his services.

Kansas City begins a four-game series, without Benintendi and others, Thursday at Rogers Centre.