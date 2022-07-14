Skip to main content
Report: Blue Jays Still Interested in Trading For Unvaccinated Benintendi

© Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Report: Blue Jays Still Interested in Trading For Unvaccinated Benintendi

Despite his unvaccinated status, Royals outfielder Andrew Benintendi is a trade target for the Blue Jays, reports Jon Heyman.

In an interesting plot twist, the Blue Jays are still reportedly interested in trading for Andrew Benintendi, per Jon Heyman of The New York Post, despite the Royals outfielder disclosing Wednesday that he is unvaccinated against COVID-19.

"For me, it was a personal decision," said Benintendi, one of 10 Kansas City players not expected to make the trip to Toronto Thursday, per ESPN "And I'm going to leave it at that."

According to Heyman, the Jays are hopeful if Benintendi is dealt to Toronto, he’d agree to receive the vaccine.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Currently, to enter Canada, the Canadian government requires a person to have received a second COVID-19 vaccine dose—or one dose of Johnson & Johnson—at least 14 days before entry. MLB and the Players’ Union agreed before the season that players on the restricted list for vaccine issues do not get paid or accrue service time.

Benintendi is having an excellent season with the Royals, slashing .317/.386/.401, and was just named to the American League All-Star team. As a left-handed hitter with speed, the 28-year-old fills a need for the Blue Jays, as well as many other teams around baseball vying for his services.

Kansas City begins a four-game series, without Benintendi and others, Thursday at Rogers Centre. 

Andrew Benintendi is one of 10 unvaccinated Kansas City Royals players.
News

Report: Blue Jays Still Interested in Trading For Unvaccinated Benintendi

By Ethan Diamandas1 minute ago
USATSI_18692657_168390270_lowres
News

'John Schneider Dynasty' Begins With Needed Blue Jays Win

By Mitch Bannon15 hours ago
Andrew Benintendi is one of 10 unvaccinated Kansas City Royals players.
News

Report: 10 Unvaxxed KC Royals Won't Play in Upcoming Series Vs. Blue Jays

By Ethan Diamandas18 hours ago
USATSI_16700092_168390270_lowres
Analysis

Blue Jays Hoping John Schneider Can Help Team Overcome 'Collective Setback'

By Mitch Bannon20 hours ago
Blue Jays starter Jose Berrios got 13 strikeouts in the win.
News

Berríos' 13 Strikeouts Help Blue Jays Outlast Phillies

By Ethan Diamandas22 hours ago
USATSI_18667779_168390270_lowres
News

Blue Jays Fire Manager Charlie Montoyo, Promote Interim Manager John Schneider

By Mitch BannonJul 13, 2022
Blue Jays optioned Gabriel Moreno to Triple-A Tuesday.
News

Status Updates on Blue Jays' Moreno, Gausman, and Kikuchi

By Ethan DiamandasJul 12, 2022
Jt Realmuto is unvaccinated and won't travel to Toronto vs Blue Jays.
News

'It's Just Not Worth It': 4 Unvaxxed Phillies to Miss Series in Toronto

By Ethan DiamandasJul 12, 2022