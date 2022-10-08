Robbie Ray Ready for Toronto Return, Wild Card Start

The last time Robbie Ray walked off the Rogers Centre field, his future was undecided.

He, along with the rest of the Blue Jays, didn't know if they'd be heading to the 2021 postseason, and Ray didn't know where he'd be playing baseball after that.

One year, and one $115 million contract with the Mariners, later, Ray returns to Toronto with control of his own fate. The reigning American League Cy Young winner will get the ball for the Mariners in Game 2 of the Wild Card series against the Blue Jays, able to push the Mariners on to the ALDS.

"I'm excited," Ray said. "I'm excited to get back on the mound. Excited to see the fans, to see everybody. I think it's just a lot of excitement."

Ray's last postseason start came with the Jays in 2020, pitching three innings of clean relief in Tampa Bay. He re-upped with the Jays that offseason and revamped his career with a delivery change and a repertoire tweak. Torquing his waist and turning to the slider and fastball, mainly, Ray posted an AL-leading 2.83 ERA, striking out 248 innings on his way to the league's 2021 Cy Young.

"[The Blue Jays] allowed me to kind of be myself and learn some things on the fly," Ray said. "Learn a little bit about myself that I hadn't known."

There's been even more growth since joining Seattle, Ray said, but the same high-strikeout stuff and solid numbers traveled alongside him to the AL West. He earned a 3.71 ERA and 212 strikeouts with the Mariners this year and will get the ball for a potential series-clinching start on Saturday. You'll hear him grunting once again in Rogers Centre, Mariners manager Scott Servais said.

"I'm excited for him," Servais added. "He's been a great addition to our organization. It has been awesome. I love his intensity."

Ray treats every game the same, he said before Friday's Game 1, but this outing is unquestionably different. He missed out on his Toronto return back in May, so Ray will have a potential clincher and his Canadian reunion forced into one on Saturday.

Eight times Ray walked off the Rogers Centre turf to a standing Blue Jays crowd last season, but in Game 2 he'll be the enemy. Some fans may still applaud during his return, but Ray won't be surprised if his reception isn't all cheers.

"I would think that it would be pretty positive," Ray laughed. "But again, this is a playoff, so there could be a lot of boos, for sure."