Marcus Semien Breaks Home Run Record For Second Basemen

Marcus Semien's 44th homer of the season puts him atop the list for most HR by a 2B in a season

Marcus Semien is a shortstop, he'll be the first to tell you that.

But, in the second at-bat of Wednesday's ball game, Semien set a second basemen record that has stood for almost 50 years. With his 44th home run of the season, the Toronto Blue Jays infielder broke the record for most homers in a season by a 2B.

The dinger came on the sixth pitch of Gerrit Cole's Wednesday outing, driving in George Springer to put the Blue Jays up 2-0. In the biggest game of Toronto's season, Semien came up big, passing former Baltimore Oriole and Atlanta Brave Davey Johnson to stand alone atop the second basemen's single-season list.

“I’ve never had my name in any record book or anything like that," Semien said after tying the record last week, "So it’s really cool."

Semien moves atop a list that includes all-time greats such as Ryne Sandberg and Rogers Hornsby. The veteran's previous career-high was 33 homers, in 2019, but Semien has set plenty of new highs during his season with the Blue Jays.

The second basemen has been one of the most valuable players in baseball this season, earning an all-star nod for the Blue Jays, owning the highest WAR among position players in the American League, and leading all of baseball in extra-base hits. Semien is one of just two players to play in every game this season (so far), delivering on each of the $18 million the Blue Jays gave him on a one-year deal this past winter.

The self-proclaimed shortstop is set to re-enter free agency this offseason, rocking an .885 OPS, breaking records, and almost certainly earning MVP votes for the second time in his career. Alongside starting pitcher Robbie Ray, the Blue Jays are reportedly interested in bringing the pending FA back to Toronto.