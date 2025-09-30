This Elite Trait the Blue Jays Have Could Power Them to World Series Championship
The Toronto Blue Jays were able to accomplish their preseason goal of winning the AL East title.
While not many people expected them to do that considering they were predicted to finish towards the bottom of the division standings, there was a quiet confidence within this clubhouse that they could be one of the better teams in Major League Baseball.
Not only did that come to fruition, but they also finished the regular season with the best record in the American League to secure a first-round bye in the playoffs and get homefield advantage throughout October.
But what is going to allow the Blue Jays to actually make a deep run this time around and win the World Series? In the mind of Jeff Passan of ESPN, it's due to a something they are the best at compared to other teams around the MLB.
Blue Jays' Low Strikeout Rate Could Drive Them to World Series
"The Blue Jays don't strike out, and they field as cleanly as any team in the postseason field. ... There's a reason the Blue Jays have spent much of the season fighting for the best record in the American League. Excellence isn't accidental. And not striking out in the postseason is quite the excellent predictor of success," he wrote.
With the lowest strikeout rate in the regular season (17.8%), that should carry over into the playoffs. And it's a huge advantage for Toronto since they won't give away free outs and will make it difficult on opposing pitching staffs to prevent runs.
That doesn't necessarily mean the Blue Jays are going to mash their way through the playoffs like they largely did in the regular season, but by keeping that same approach, the pressure will be on whoever is on the mound to make the perfect pitch since Toronto won't chase. And hopefully for the Blue Jays, that will result in mistakes they can take advantage of to put multiple runs on the board.
It's also important for this group to operate in the same fashion that has brought them so much success this year. With a fresh slate in October, Toronto has to resist the urge to become the star player and make the "big hit."
If they can do that and be the best at avoiding strikeouts like they did throughout the regular season, then they are going to be a hard team to beat. And it might even result in them taking home the World Series trophy.