Toronto Blue Jays 19-Year-Old Top Prospect Thriving at Highest Level Yet
The Toronto Blue Jays are not having the start to the season they hoped at the Major League level, posting a 16-16 record to start a season in which the team had significant expectations.
Despite the iffy start for the Big League club, Jays fans can take heart in some developments taking place with the best prospects in the organization.
While Toronto rates toward the bottom of the league at No. 27 in MLB Pipeline's most recent farm system rankings, the organization's top prospect is thriving at just 19 years of age at the High-A level with the Vancouver Canadians.
Writing in The Athletic (subscription required), Melissa Lockard broke down the status of the top 10 prospects in the league in April while also highlighting other impressive performances in Keith Law's top 100 rankings.
While the Blue Jays can not call any of the top 10 prospects in MLB their own, shortstop Arjun Nimmala has been producing eye-popping stats.
"Blue Jays shortstop prospect Arjun Nimmala (No. 71) is also swinging a hot bat in the NWL," Lockard wrote. "He’s hit five homers and has an .903 OPS while playing as one of the youngest players (19) in the league."
Nimmala, who the Blue Jays selected with the No. 20 overall pick in the 2023 MLB draft out of Strawberry Crest High in Florida, is showcasing his rare power upside for a prospect at his position with six home runs in 21 games and a .573 slugging percentage.
At the No. 71 spot, Nimmala was the highest-ranked Blue Jay in Law's rankings, but he was not the only one.
Trey Yesavage, the right-handed pitcher the club selected in the first round of the 2024 MLB draft, just made the cut at No. 96.
While he was not included in Lockard's rundown, Yesavage is dominating as well.
In five starts with Single-A Dunedin, he owns a 2.31 ERA and has struck out 36 opposing hitters in 23.1 innings pitched.
The duo's rankings from Law are fairly similar to the ones they earned from MLB Pipeline, where they placed back to back at No. 86 and No. 87, but if they keep playing like this, they're sure to push toward the top 50.
That would be a welcome development for the fans and organization alike, as it would result in a push for the team up the farm systems rankings and brighten their future outlook as a whole.