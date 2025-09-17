Trey Yesavage Had One of Best Pitching Debuts in MLB History for Blue Jays

most swings & misses by a pitcher in his MLB debut, pitch-tracking era (2008):



3/30/24 Jared Jones: 22

4/3/08 Johnny Cueto: 21

4/1/24 Shota Imanaga: 20

5/30/13 Alex Colome: 20

9/15/25 Trey Yesavage: 19

9/9/25 Connelly Early: 19

5/13/18 Freddy Peralta: 19



h/t the wizard… https://t.co/UZKaHfi06N