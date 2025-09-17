Trey Yesavage Had One of Best Pitching Debuts in MLB History for Blue Jays
Monday was an exciting night for the Toronto Blue Jays because it was the MLB debut of their star pitching prospect, Trey Yesavage.
A first-round pick in the 2024 MLB Draft out of East Carolina, his upside was immense. Many evaluators believed he could move through the minor league system rapidly, given the base he was working with. However, not even the most optimistic of fans could have seen this coming.
Yesavage ended up pitching at five levels this season. He began at Single-A Dunedin before moving to High-A Vancouver. A stop at Double-A New Hampshire followed before moving on to Triple-A Buffalo. His journey to the Big Leagues was completed on Monday, making his first start for the Blue Jays against the Tampa Bay Rays.
He could not have performed much better. The only thing missing from his stat line was a victory. Toronto didn’t give him any run support, as he exited the game after five innings pitched with a 1-0 deficit. But, they were able to get the win in 11 innings, 2-1.
Trey Yesavage Makes History in Blue Jays Debut
It was a historic performance by Yesavage, who had some unique fans cheering him on. Some of his teammates from his minor league stops were in the stands, motivating him. They were treated to a special show.
He mowed down the competition. In five innings, he allowed only three hits and issued two walks, resulting in one earned run. Nine strikeouts were recorded, which is the most for a rookie debut in Blue Jays franchise history.
It was one of the most dominant debuts in the Statcast Era, since 2008. As shared by Sarah Langs of MLB.com on X, Yesavage generated 19 swings and misses. That is tied with Connelly Early and Freddy Peralta for the fifth most in a single game. Only Jared Jones (22), Johnny Cueto (21), Shota Imanaga (20) and Alex Colome (20) had more.
In addition to the whiff numbers, he nearly recorded an immaculate inning. In the bottom of the fourth inning, he faced off against Josh Lowe, Jake Magnum and Nick Fortes. After getting Lowe and Magnum on three pitches to strikeout, home plate umpire Laz Diaz blew a call.
He called the second pitch of Fortes' at-bat low for ball one. Based on the box on the telecast for the strike zone, it was a missed call. Yesavage wasn’t fazed in the slightest, getting Fortes to strike out two pitches later, throwing a 10-pitch inning.
A clean, immaculate inning would have been the icing on the cake for such a dominant debut. Alas, it wasn’t meant to be. Regardless, this is an outing people will remember, as Yesavage looks to be here to stay as a Big League contributor.