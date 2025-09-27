Trey Yesavage Looking for First Major League Win in High Stakes Battle
The AL East title is going to come down to the final game. Every inning, at-bat, and pitch counts going into these final two matchups for the Toronto Blue Jays if they want to be the overall division victors and not a wild card birth into the playoffs.
The New York Yankees have not let up in these final two weeks, and it appears that whoever can win both of these last two games this weekend will be crowned AL East champions.
The Blue Jays are in a matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays at Rogers Centre and are now on a two-game winning streak going into game two of the series. It is 22-year-old Trey Yesavage who is getting the start for Toronto in just his third major league start. Talk about a high-stakes matchup as Yesavage hunts for his first win in the majors.
It is a battle of the young guns today as Yesavage gets ready to take on Joe Boyle for the Rays. Boyle made his debut two years ago almost to the day, so he has more experience, but that doesn't mean that he has the upper hand. Boyle can throw strikes, but he also allows a lot of runs. He has only made eight starts this season and in his last seven he has 35 strikeouts, but 20 earned runs.
Yesavage in Professional Baseball
Yesavage got the call up less than two weeks ago, against the Rays. That matchup was in Tampa Bay and he was incredible. In five innings he struck out nine batters while allowing only one run.
Even though he hasn't had a win yet, he also hasn't had a loss. Hopefully, that doesn't come today.
While his time in a Toronto jesery is limited, he has shown greatness in the minors. This was the first year that Yesavage stepped onto the mound in a professional baseball setting. He was drafted just last July and went into a training/developing program. This season , he worked up through the farming system to Triple-A, where he made four starts, posting a 3.63 ERA,before joining the Blue Jays.
Toronto could (should) finish the year 94-68 by the time the weekend ends. They have emerged as one of the best teams in baseball and are in need of depth on the pitching mound going into the postseason. If Yesavage takes care of business when the stakes are high, there is a chance he plays in October.