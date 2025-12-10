Blue Jays Manager Points to Bullpen Need Shortly After Missing Out on Edwin Diaz

The Toronto Blue Jays lost Edwin Diaz to the Los Angeles Dodgers, who signed the elite closer to a three-year, $69 million deal. Hours later, manager John Schneider made clear what comes next for his team's bullpen plans.

Schneider Addresses Roster Needs Hours After Diaz Signs With Dodgers

Just hours after Diaz's December 9 signing with Los Angeles became official, Schneider spoke about the Blue Jays' offseason priorities. According to a post on X by Keegan Matheson, the manager didn't waste time identifying what Toronto needs.

"Bullpen sticks out a little bit, and probably a bat of some sort," Schneider said when asked about improvement areas.

The timing underscores how quickly the Blue Jays pivoted after missing their top target. Diaz dominated in 2025 with a 1.63 ERA and 28 saves across 66.1 innings with the Mets. Toronto had been serious contenders before the Dodgers secured his services.

Schneider acknowledged his team's offensive strength but emphasized the need for more firepower. "You feel good about your offense, but adding would be nice and I think that's a priority. Adding another high leverage bullpen arm is another."

His candid assessment follows Toronto's Game 7 World Series loss to the Dodgers, where closer Jeff Hoffman surrendered the lead. That defeat clearly shaped the urgency in Schneider's comments about bullpen reinforcements.

Blue Jays Pivot to Robert Suarez and Other Options

Toronto has shifted attention to San Diego closer Robert Suarez. The National League saves leader recorded 40 saves with a 2.97 ERA in 2025, making him the top remaining elite option.

The Blue Jays face competition from the New York Mets for Suarez's services. Both teams need bullpen help after Diaz eliminated the best available arm from the market. Limited elite relief options could drive the bidding up quickly.

Toronto has already been aggressive this winter. They signed Dylan Cease to a franchise-record seven-year, $210 million contract. They added Cody Ponce from Korea on a three-year, $30 million deal and acquired Andrés Giménez from Cleveland.

The offensive pursuit appears focused on outfielder Kyle Tucker, who visited the organization's spring training facility in Dunedin. The four-time All-Star could command upwards of $400 million on an 11-year contract. Schneider's comments suggest the team remains open to multiple offensive additions.

The Blue Jays must decide how aggressively to pursue Suarez and whether to explore additional bullpen arms. Despite having Jeff Hoffman and Yimi García on the roster, Schneider's rapid response to the Diaz signing makes management's position clear. One game separated Toronto from a championship, and they're moving quickly to close that gap.

