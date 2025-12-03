Why Blue Jays Should Continue All-In Mindset by Signing Star Closer

The Toronto Blue Jays have been one of the most aggressive teams this winter, and they are clearly trying to get back to the World Series.

After a fantastic season in 2025, the Blue Jays are being very aggressive and, all of a sudden, aren't having trouble landing free agents. With Vladimir Guerrero Jr. committed long term, plenty of financial flexibility, and the team coming off nearly winning the World Series, they are a desirable spot to sign.

So far this winter, the team has already landed two starting pitchers in Dylan Cease and Cody Ponce in free agency. The rotation should now be set heading into the 2026 campaign, and the unit is looking strong. Now, the team will likely start to switch their attention to big decisions to make regarding their star slugger, Bo Bichette.

Furthermore, while either keeping Bichette or potentially pursuing Kyle Tucker will be a goal, the team must also add some help for their bullpen. With relief pitchers starting to come off the board, the cream of the crop is still available and would be a great addition.

Diaz Would Solidify the Bullpen

Brad Penner-Imagn Images

While the depth of the closer market is substantial this winter, Edwin Diaz of the New York Mets is undoubtedly the best.

In 2025 with the Mets, he totaled a 6-3 record, 28 saves, and a fantastic 1.63 ERA. While a reunion with New York is possible, their signing of Devin Williams is likely to provide some insurance in case he leaves.

The closer market has been an expensive one, but Diaz can be a game-changer for the Blue Jays if they were to sign him. Even though Jeff Hoffman was serviceable in 2025, moving him to the setup role would be beneficial for the franchise if they were able to add an impact pitcher like Diaz.

Having a strong closer makes the game shorter, and with the recent additions to the rotation, Diaz could be the final piece of the puzzle for the pitching staff as a whole.

At 31 years old, the All-Star is expecting a long-term commitment and likely a deal in the $75 million range. That is certainly a lot of money for a closer, but with money seemingly not a problem for the team, they should actively pursue him.

Assuming the team either brings back Bichette or gets Tucker, adding Diaz could potentially make them the favorite to win the World Series in 2026. Especially considering what they have done so far this offseason.

