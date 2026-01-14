2 Blue Jays Pitchers Listed as Underrated Free Agent Signings

It's no secret that the Toronto Blue Jays have been one of the most aggressive teams this offseason. They've continued to add to a roster that marched to the World Series a season ago. By adding Dylan Cease, the Blue Jays possess an elite starting rotation.

Third baseman Kazuma Okamoto was the latest splash from Toronto, adding a power hitter to a lineup that can score runs in a flurry. Despite all that, general manager Ross Atkins is still looking for more fire power.

While Kyle Tucker and Bo Bichette are dominating headlines this winter, the Blue Jays made two free agent acquisitions that are flying under the radar.

Cody Ponce Could be Impactful in Starting Rotation

Sam Greene/The Enquirer via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Toronto signed Cody Ponce in early December for three years, $30 million. After last appearing in the big leagues with the Pittsburgh Pirates during the 2021 season, Ponce moved to the KBO for a career reset. In 29 starts last year, he pitched to a 1.89 ERA with a whopping 252 strikeouts. He was named the KBO MVP in 2025.

Joel Reuter of bleacherreport.com listed Ponce as an underrated free agent signing. He wrote, "And besides, they don't even need Ponce to be an ace. He was exactly that in Korea, but now he's only the No. 5 option in Toronto's rotation. If what he did last year does carry over, that rotation has upside as the best in the A.L."

Ponce was able to increase his velocity during his time away from the MLB. With the Pirates, he was averaging 93 mph, but now he's up to 95-96 and can work his off-speed pitches more effectively. Ponce will be sitting behind some elite starting pitchers, but he can make a name for himself on this staff.

Tyler Rogers Gives Massive Boost to Bullpen

Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Relievers flew off the board this offseason as teams continue to prioritize the bullpen. However, no free agent pitcher will be used as much as Tyler Rogers will in Toronto. The 35-year-old inked a three-year, $36 million deal just five days after Ponce.

Like his new teammate, Reuter added Rogers to the list as an underrated signing. The Blue Jays needed some bullpen help, and they got an incredibly effective arm in Rogers. He pitched in a league-leading 81 games, only allowing 17 earned runs (1.98 ERA).

Rogers is among the league's best in inducing weak contact. In fact, he ranked near the 100th percentile in barrel, hard-hit, and groundball percentage. His submarine arm angle makes life miserable for hitters.

Going from someone like Trey Yesavage, who features the highest release point in baseball (7.11 ft), to Rogers, who has the lowest release point, will be an advantage for manager John Schneider to use. If Toronto's defense can stay strong behind Rogers, he could get his first All-Star nod in 2026.

