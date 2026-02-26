Blue Jays Manager John Schneider Has One Plan For Cody Ponce

Spring training is a time for managers to figure out what role certain players will play. The Toronto Blue Jays are still figuring out a few things themselves. However, manager John Schneider has already stated what role newcomer Cody Ponce will have in 2026.

Per SportsNet's Ben Nicholson-Smith, Ponce will be a starter this season.

“The expectation is pitching as a starting pitcher in the rotation. That’s why we sought him out. That’s why he sought us out," Schneider told Nicholson-Smith.

Ponce has not pitched in the MLB since 2021, but he had an excellent career overseas. Last season in Korea, Ponce made 29 starts, finished with a 17-1 record, 180.2 innings pitched, 252 strikeouts, 41 walks, and an ERA below 2.00.

The right-hander's performance last year was enough for the Blue Jays to give him a three-year deal. It was also enough for Schneider to already declare him a starter in the rotation. Now, Ponce will not be the ace of the staff, but he could be the difference-maker over a long season.

Blue Jays Starting Rotation

Kevin Gausman should be the opening day starter in Toronto. | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Along with Ponce, Toronto signed Dylan Cease over the offseason. Cease is one of the best in the game when he is pitching to his full potential. It would not be a surprise to see Schneider hand the ball to Cease on opening day.

However, José Berríos has started three of the last four opening days in Toronto. Last year, Berríos started 30 games for the Blue Jays and finished with a 4.17 ERA. It was not his best year, but it is still a respectable stat line.

The opening day starter will most likely be Kevin Gausman, though. Gausman has been healthy for Toronto. He has made more than 30 starts in each season with Toronto and finished with a 3.59 ERA last year. He has been the workhorse for the Blue Jays, and he should be rewarded for it with an opening-day start in 2026 in what is also a contract year.

With Gausman predicted to be the opening day starter for Toronto, here is what the rest of the rotation looks like:

1. Gausman

2. Cease

3. Trey Yesavage

4. Berríos

5. Ponce

That is a rotation that could end up being the best in the MLB this upcoming season. Ponce has the potential to be the best No. 5 starter in baseball, and he will get ample chances to prove it when the regular season comes around.