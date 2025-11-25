2 Under-the-Radar Pitchers the Blue Jays Should Consider for a Bullpen Boost

Even though it wasn't on full display during the playoff run, the Achilles heel for the Toronto Blue Jays this year was arguably their bullpen. The Jays' manager John Schneider made many good moves to improve that situation down the stretch ,which included moving players like Chris Bassitt and Eric Lauer into the pen.

However, it seems unlikely that Bassitt will be willing to stay in that role for the team next year, as he was the primary starter for the team during the summer, but their rotation is arguably full. Even if Bassitt stays or goes, the Blue Jays should go after another reliever or two, and there are some good ones on the market.

One thing on everyone's mind this offseason is Bo Bichette and the high price tag his contract will likely command to keep him. So, it feels unlikely that the team will be willing to make too many moves, but there are a few arms that are high-risk, high-reward that are available.

Who is Available During Free Agency?

The first pitcher that comes to mind was in a Texas Rangers jersey when the season ended, Danny Coulombe. At a quick glance, Coulombe is arguably one of the best pitchers available who comes out of the bullpen.



*Note* These stats are looking at his career, which has stretched over a decade.

17-10 Record

3.35 ERA

1.20 WHIP

.227 Batting Average

312 Strikeouts in 316 Innings

The hiccup with Coulombe is how he finished the season, which was nothing short of bad. When he was with the Minnesota Twins to start 2025? 1.16 ERA. With the Rangers? 5.25 ERA. So his finish to the year could have drastically negatively impacted his value, but if he looks anything like he has prior to the trade deadline, he would be a great addition.

Another player to look at, who spent the entire season with the Chicago Cubs, is Caleb Thielbar. Thielbar was impressive as he finished the year with a 2.64 ERA while holding batters to a .186 average. So, how isn't he one of the most sought-after players? He turns 40 in January.

The Jays have an unfathomably talented starting rotation next year with Trey Yesavage, Shane Bieber, Jose Berrios and Kevin Gausman, so that leaves the bullpen that needs addressing. If management adds another arm or two they could be nearly unbeatable.