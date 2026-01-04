Where Blue Jays Stand with Bo Bichette After Kazuma Okamoto Deal

The Toronto Blue Jays have made a clear statement this offseason. They've been active in free agency, committing $337 million in future salaries. A team that took the Los Angeles Dodgers to seven games in the World Series has significantly improved their pitching staff. On Saturday, they got one of the best bats available.

Per ESPN's Jeff Passan, Toronto is in agreement on a free agent contract with third baseman Kazuma Okamoto. The 29-year-old was one of the most coveted offensive players on the market, coming over from the NPB. He spent all 11 seasons with the Yomiuri Giants and hit 15 home runs a season ago. He'll slide in as the everyday third baseman for manager John Schneider.

He brings a ton of pop from the right side as well as a high walk rate. He's been one of Japan's top sluggers, hitting 247 long balls with 711 RBIs over the last eight seasons. With the Okamoto signing, the Blue Jays still have a question to answer.

Where Does Toronto Stand with Bo Bichette and Kyle Tucker?

The Blue Jays have been heavy spenders this offseason, but after giving Okamoto $60 million over four years, will Toronto continue to make more moves? MLB.com Blue Jays reporter Keegan Matheson said, "I don't view the Okamoto deal as taking the Blue Jays "out" of anything, Tucker and Bichette included. You can't be out of a market you don't know the cost of yet. They, like everyone else, are waiting on the right prices."

It seems at the moment that the Blue Jays could still make a move for Bichette. As it currently stands, Toronto's infield would be complete if they took the field today. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. at first, Ernie Clement at second, Andres Gimenez at shortstop and Okamoto playing third base. Re-signing Bichette would move Clement into a utility role.

Tucker will obviously have no shortage of suitors, but where he stands with Toronto is unclear. Many have predicted Tucker to the Blue Jays this offseason, but can they outbid other competitors is the question. Okamoto could be an insurance signing for general manager Ross Atkins. He was able to secure a quality bat in the case that they lose out on the Bichette and Tucker sweepstakes.

Obviously, this likely removes the Blue Jays from the Alex Bregman market. As mentioned earlier, until the market for the two superstars takes shape, Toronto can't be considered "out" on a lot of top players. Re-signing Bichette is still in the cards, and should he want to run it back, the Blue Jays have one of the best rosters in baseball. If they sign Tucker, Schneider would have a prolific trio in the heart of their lineup.

