3 Blue Jays To Watch at the 2026 World Baseball Classic

The World Baseball Classic is less than one month away. There are players from every organization participating in the WBC. But the Toronto Blue Jays will have 12 players represent their organization in the tournament.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Per MLB.com, the 12 players representing Toronto at this year's WBC are:

RJ Schreck, C.J. Stubbs (Israel)

Ernie Clement (USA)

Willis Cresswell (Great Britain)

Andrés Giménez (Venezuela)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr (Dominican Republic)

Leo Jiménez (Panama)

Alejandro Kirk (Mexico)

Adam Macko (Canada)

Ismael Manguia (Nicaragua)

Kazuma Okamoto (Japan)

Yariel Rodríguez (Cuba)

The Blue Jays know what Clement, Giménez, Kirk, and Guerrero can do. There are a few players for Toronto fans to get excited about watching.

3 Players To Watch at the World Baseball Classic

Kazuma Okamoto will play for Japan in the World Baseball Classic. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Kazuma Okamoto: Okamoto is the easiest answer here. He played for Japan at the last WBC and came up big for the eventual winners. The corner infielder went 6-for-18 with two home runs, seven RBI, eight walks and five runs scored in seven games played. He came up in the clutch in 2023, but this will be the first time for Blue Jays fans to really take a closer look at their new third baseman.

Okamoto will bat in the middle of the lineup for Japan this year. The reigning gold medalists will throw their first pitch on March 6th at 5:00 am ET.

RJ Schreck: Schreck is the No. 10 prospect in the organization. Schreck spent a lot of time at the Triple-A level in 2025. He slashed .242/.392/.435 with nine home runs, 33 RBI and 38 walks in 58 games played. The former ninth-round pick has excellent plate discipline and is, overall, a very good hitter.

The outfielder will start the season in Triple-A in 2026. He will also represent Israel at the World Baseball Classic. In the tournament, Schreck will have the opportunity to prove himself as a worthy player in the Blue Jays organization. He will get his chance to play in the MLB in 2026, but a good showing at the WBC could streamline that process.

Adam Macko: Macko finished 2025 as the No. 25 prospect in the organization. He is still waiting to make his debut. In 2025, the left-hander made 18 appearances in Triple-A, including 10 starts. In those games, Macko threw 64.0 innings, struck out 65 batters and finished with a 5.06 ERA. Those are not great numbers, but he has a lot of potential.

Macko will pitch for Canada at this year's WBC. He has some aspects of his game to clean up, and this WBC will be the perfect chance for him to prove he is taking that step forward.

More Toronto Blue Jays News