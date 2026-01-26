Blue Jays Japanese Star Kazuma Okamoto Makes World Baseball Classic Decision

The Toronto Blue Jays have done their best to improve their roster after losing game seven of the World Series last season. Although the Blue Jays lost out on Bo Bichette in free agency, the team is still in good shape heading into 2026. Their biggest signing of the offseason was bringing in Japanese star Kazuma Okamoto to man the hot corner.

Most players, when joining a new team, will spend spring training getting to know their teammates and coaches. However, this season is a bit different with the World Baseball Classic taking place. Final rosters are being put together, and this year's WBC is set to be star-studded. With that said, Kazuma Okamoto has officially made his decision on whether or not he will play for Team Japan.

Per Shawn Spradling, Okamoto WILL play for Japan in the upcoming international tournament.

Confirmed: Kazuma Okamoto will play in the World Baseball Classic 🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/thuoJtigce — Shawn Spradling (@Shawn_Spradling) January 26, 2026

Kazuma Okamoto During the 2023 World Baseball Classic

Kazuma Okamoto will play for Team Japan in the World Baseball Classic. | Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

Okamoto was an integral part of the Japan team that defeated the United States in the 2023 World Baseball Classic. The third baseman, who played first base during the tournament, went 6-for-18 with two home runs, seven RBI and eight walks in seven games.

Okamoto's defining moment came in the championship game against the USA. The right-handed batter smacked a home run off Kyle Freeland in the fourth inning, scoring Japan's third run. That ended up being the game-winning run as Japan won 3-2.

That ball is GONE!



Kazuma Okamoto with a solo homer and Japan extends their lead over USA!



📺: WBC on FS1 pic.twitter.com/65dlDyM69Z — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 22, 2023

The 29-year-old will hope to lead Japan to back-to-back gold medals at the WBC. The Blue Jays, however, will have to wait until the tournament is over to really spend time with their new third baseman.

Japan's 2026 World Baseball Classic Schedule

Team Japan will defend their gold medal at this year's World Baseball Classic. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Japan's road back to the finals will not be easy. However, they can be expected to make it out of their pool. The reigning champs will have to face Korea, Australia, Chinese Taipei, and the Czech Republic in Tokyo during pool play. The top two teams from each pool will advance to the quarterfinals, so Japan should not have any problems making it out of Tokyo.

The quarterfinals will take place on March 13 and 14 in Miami and Houston. Okamoto and Japan will have their quarterfinal game played in Miami on March 14. Should they advance, Japan will stay in Miami for the semifinals and championship rounds.

First pitch for Samurai Japan will be March 6 against Chinese Taipei at 5:00 am ET. This will be the first real opportunity for Blue Jays fans to get a look at Okamoto.

