Assessing Blue Jays Latest Opening Day Lineup Prediction for 2026 Season

Having made such aggressive moves during their offseason, expectations are incredibly high for the Toronto Blue Jays heading into their 2026 campaign. From signing starter Dylan Cease to a seven-year deal and landing Kazuma Okamoto on a four-year contract, the Blue Jays have an imposing crew, both on the mound and at the plate.

There's still time for Toronto to make more waves before spring training kicks off, but the ballclub is looking quite steady right now. Sure, they've lost a key piece to their lineup—Bo Bichette—but they have plugged several gaps with little hesitation.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Spring training is approaching, which means Opening Day will still follow. The period in between will provide a glimpse into what their season is going to look like. Have they truly filled in the missing pieces, or will they find themselves struggling at the plate?

According to Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report, the Blue Jays could have a formidable lineup once the regular season kicks off. Ultimately, their solidified lineup will either make or break the franchise this year.

Updated Projection Shows Great Promise

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

If Reuter's latest prediction is correct, Toronto's first matchup of the regular season will be daunting for its opponent, the Athletics. Here's how the lineup could look:

DH George Springer

RF Addison Barger

1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

CF Daulton Varsho

C Alejandro Kirk

LF Anthony Santander

3B Kazuma Okamoto

2B Ernie Clement

SS Andrés Giménez

As expected, 36-year-old Springer is the key headliner here. During his 2025 campaign, he slashed .309/.399/.560 with a .959 OPS, recording 32 homers and 84 RBIs through 140 games. However, Toronto's key addition of Okamoto is likely going to propel the franchise forward in the AL East.

Okamoto was acquired when the Blue Jays took a dip in the Japanese market this year, and when taking into account his consistent performance and explosive tendencies on offense, Toronto's decision to sign him should pay off rather quickly.

Last year during international play, he slashed .322/.411/.581 with a .992 OPS and 15 home runs through 77 games. He was sidelined for a portion of the season due to an elbow injury, but he is expected to bounce back. In 2024, he slashed .280/.362/.501 with a .863 OPS and 27 home runs in 143 games.

Many were hoping Kyle Tucker would find a new home with the Blue Jays, but after the franchise whiffed on him, frustrations heightened. Adding to the madness was the loss of Bichette, who is now with the New York Mets.

Despite the loss, Toronto's potential Opening Day lineup isn't looking too shabby. There's power and reliability, which are two key ingredients for a potent offense.

More Toronto Blue Jays News