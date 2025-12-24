3 Free Agent Relievers Blue Jays Could Target for 2026 Bullpen Help
The Toronto Blue Jays have been one of the busiest teams in the Major Leagues this offseason. They've signed one of the best starters on the market in Dylan Cease, a KBO standout in Cody Ponce, and star reliever Tyler Rogers.
The 2025 American League champions are likely far from finished, as they look to get back to the World Series for a different outcome. Rumors of landing big names like homegrown shortstop Bo Bichette and superstar Kyle Tucker have swirled all winter, but they're not the only moves needed.
The Blue Jays bullpen could use a boost. They could especially use arms that can contribute in high-leverage situations. If they intend on getting back to the same spot as last postseason, they need relievers they can rely on. Here are a few options out of the remaining free agent pool.
Seranthony Domínguez (31)
The obvious choice here for Toronto, after being part of the 2025 World Series run, is bringing Domínguez back, which would be an instant massive boost to the bullpen. The 31-year-old has all the attributes needed to be a high leverage arm for the Blue Jays in 2026.
When looking at Domínguez statcast metrics from 2025, he posted a 33.3% Whiff%, and generated ground-ball contact at a 43.1% clip. A high-strikeout arm that can minimize hard-hit contact. All attributes that are essential for an arm in high-leverage situations. 3.16 ERA in 2025.
Kirby Yates (38)
An older, more seasoned arm could also be a reliable route to go down for 2026. A 35.3% Whiff% in 2025, Yates has always been an arm that has excelled at generating swing-and-miss. While he's not elite at getting ground-ball contact, he managed to record 33 saves in 2024.
Yates is looking to bounce back from a season that saw him appear in 50 games, owning a 5.23 ERA. Toronto could be just the place for him.
Justin Wilson (38)
The only left-hander featured among these three options, Wilson was dominant in 2025. A 31.9% Whiff% will certainly play in high leverage spots, and he manages to limit hard-hit contact effectively as well. If they want a high-caliber lefty, Wilson could very well be their guy.
A former arm of the Boston Red Sox, getting him away from a division rival could also be an overlooked benefit next season.
While there are a number of options the Blue Jays front office could go with at this point in time, the current free agent pool shows that these three arms can make an impact with the bullpen next season.
