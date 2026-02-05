Blue Jays Add Experienced Veteran Reliever to Bolster Bullpen Depth

The Toronto Blue Jays have added to their depth in the pitching staff with a new signing just ahead of spring training getting started.

On the heels of days of rumors surrounding their pursuit of additional starting pitching, Toronto has instead acquired an experienced reliever by signing left-hander Josh Fleming to a minor league deal with an invitation to big league camp.

The move was first reported by Alden González of ESPN.

Fleming has a little bit of an uphill battle if he's going to have a shot at cracking the roster, but with a very righty-heavy group of relievers, adding southpaw depth is critical and leaves a great opportunity for the veteran.

Fleming Had Rough 2025 Season in Triple-A

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Josh Fleming | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Fleming arrived to the Seattle Mariners organization on a minor league deal during the middle of the 2024 season and flashed some before re-upping on another minor league deal with the team. Spending the full campaign with Triple-A Tacoma, he struggled to a 4.91 ERA across 84.1 innings.

Most concerning was his lack of swing and miss, with an 11.5% strikeout rate that was the second-lowest among all Triple-A pitchers who had thrown a minimum of 50 innings. He also walked 3.1 hitters per nine innings with a 1.530 WHIP ahead of joining the Blue Jays.

Not a hard thrower, Fleming works largely with a sinker that does generate ground balls at a high rate. Clearly, Toronto is taking a chance they can get him back to form, but the 29-year-old does has some legitimate big league experience that they are banking on drawing on.

Fleming Brings Significant MLB Experience to Blue Jays

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Josh Fleming | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

With 55 Major League appearances including 22 starts, Fleming has worked both as a reliever and a swingman across more than 250 innings for both the Tampa Bay Rays and Pittsburgh Pirates.

Most recently was a 4.02 ERA over 25 appearances with the Pirates in 2024 to post an even 0.0 bWAR. Over the course of his career, he has a 4.77 ERA and -1.2 bWAR with a 1.433 WHIP, striking out 161 and walking 83.

With a win loss record of 20-14, there is optimism that Fleming can come in and help Toronto if he's able to reach his peak of reliably getting outs via the ground ball.

In all likelihood, he will begin the season in Triple-A, however if the Blue Jays lose a lefty in a very thin group of them in the bullpen, don't be surprised to see Fleming pitching for the big league club this year.

