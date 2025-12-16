Inside Tyler Rogers’ $37M Contract With Toronto Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays finalized reliever Tyler Rogers' three-year contract on December 15. The complete financial breakdown was revealed, showing how the bidding war winner structured the $37 million guaranteed deal with performance incentives.

Tyler Rogers Blue Jays Contract Breakdown by Year

Jul 30, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays fans hold up a flag before the game against the Kansas City Royals at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Jon Heyman reported the salary structure via social media on December 16. The agreement includes several key components:

Signing Bonus: $5 million upfront payment



$5 million upfront payment 2026 Salary: $7 million



$7 million 2027 Salary: $12 million



$12 million 2028 Salary: $12 million



$12 million 2029 Club Option: $9 million with $1 million buyout

Tyler Rogers

Blue Jays



$37M/3 plus option



Signing Bonus $5M



$7M - 2026

$12M - 2027

$12m - 2028



Club option 2029 $9M, $1M buyout



Option vests at $12M if

a) Player deemed healthy for the 2029 season; AND

b) 110g pitched in 2027-2028 or 60g pitched in 2028



Awards bonuses — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 16, 2025

The 2029 club option carries added incentives. While the base option sits at $9 million with a $1 million guaranteed buyout, it vests at $12 million if Rogers appears in 60 games during 2028 or combines for 110 total appearances between 2027-2028, assuming he passes a postseason physical.

These thresholds appear realistic given his track record. The 34-year-old led MLB with 81 pitching appearances in 2025 between San Francisco and New York, continuing a pattern of heavy usage throughout his career. Most importantly, he's never landed on the injured list during seven major league seasons.

That durability factored heavily into Toronto's decision to guarantee multiple years to a pitcher who will turn 35 next week. The unique advantages extend beyond availability. His extreme submarine arm angle generates elite contact management, posting a 1.98 ERA across 77.1 innings last season while ranking in the 99th percentile for barrel rate despite fastball velocity around 83 mph.

Blue Jays Continue Aggressive Spending After World Series Loss

Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Toronto's spending spree follows its Game 7 World Series heartbreak against the Dodgers. The front office has already committed $247 million in guaranteed money this offseason, headlined by Dylan Cease's seven-year, $210 million deal and KBO MVP Cody Ponce's three-year, $30 million pact.

Improving the bullpen became a priority after the relief corps ranked 16th in MLB with a 3.98 ERA last season. Adding the veteran submariner alongside recently acquired sidearm reliever Chase Lee from Detroit gives Toronto multiple unconventional arm angles to deploy in high-leverage situations. The plan slots him into setup duties ahead of closer Jeff Hoffman.

His ability to induce weak contact compensates for a below-average strikeout rate. Opposing batters averaged just 84.2 mph exit velocity against him in 2025, placing him in the 98th percentile league-wide. That skill set ages better than power pitchers who rely on velocity, making the three-year commitment less risky than it appears on the surface.

The Blue Jays aren't finished building their 2026 roster. Reports indicate Toronto remains heavily involved in pursuing Kyle Tucker and Bo Bichette to upgrade their lineup. Adding a reliable reliever addresses immediate bullpen concerns while the front office continues to assemble championship pieces.

Recommended Articles