Blue Jays Can Reunite with Cy Young Finalist After Braves Surprise Move

The Toronto Blue Jays have another chance to bring back a former All-Star and Cy Young finalist if both sides are up for it.

On Friday, the Atlanta Braves non-tendered pitcher Alek Manoah, allowing the 27-year-old to hit free agency.

The right-hander was in the process of coming back from Tommy John surgery last season when the Blue Jays unexpectedly designated him for assignment in late September to make room on the 40-man roster. He pitched well at Triple-A Buffalo, going 1-1 with a 2.97 ERA in seven starts. He struck out 30 and walked 18 in 33.1 innings and he only allowed batters to hit .218 against him.

He never pitched a game for Atlanta and the Braves reportedly felt comfortable with their options at the fifth starter. So Manoah is now free to sign with another team — including the Blue Jays.

Is an Alek Manoah-Blue Jays Reunion Possible?

A return hinges on whether there are ill feelings between the organization and Manoah after his long run with the organization, which saw him reach the highest of highs and the lowest of lows.

The 2019 first-round pick out of West Virginia made the Majors two seasons later and gave Toronto a real boost, going 9-2 with a 3.22 ERA and finishing eighth in American League rookie of the year voting. That was nothing compared to the following season.

He finished the season 16-7 with a 2.24 ERA in 31 starts, with 180 strikeouts and 51 walks in 196.2 innings. He made the American League All-Star team, was named All-MLB first team and finished third in AL Cy Young voting. He was seen as a building block for the future.

But his career derailed in 2023 due to control issues as he went 3-9 with a 5.87 ERA in 19 starts. His struggles got so bad that he was optioned to the minor leagues to work on his control. He also struggled in Florida and, when he was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo, he refused to report, and he was eventually shut down for the season.

In 2024, he went 1-2 with a 3.70 ERA in five starts before the elbow injury, which led to Tommy John surgery.

Toronto has room to add Manoah. After the Blue Jays’ own tender deadline moves they have 38 players on the 40-man roster. The Blue Jays could sign him to a Major League deal at the minimum and give him another shot in 2026. It’s just a matter of whether there’s a desire to do so on both sides.

