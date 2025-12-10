Blue Jays Have High Hopes For 25-Year-Old Rule 5 Selection

The 2025 Rule 5 Draft took place today at the MLB Winter Meetings in Orlando, Florida. Teams were able to make selections in both the Major and Minor League phases of the draft. With the 10th overall pick in the Major League phase, the Toronto Blue Jays selected RHP Spencer Miles.

Miles, now 25 years old, was a fourth-round selection by the San Francisco Giants in the 2022 MLB Draft. Once ranked in their 2023 Top 30 prospect rankings on MLB Pipeline, Miles was given plus grades on his fastball, curveball, and slider coming out of the draft.

OFFICIAL: We've selected RHP Spencer Miles from the Giants in the MLB phase of the Rule 5 Draft.



Welcome to our #BlueJays family! pic.twitter.com/sKwDNC2FwR — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) December 10, 2025

He has not had the best luck with injuries in his short professional career so far. A nagging back injury has only allowed him to pitch in 10 total games from 2022 to 2024. As far as the levels he's reached, naturally, not making many appearances, Miles has only risen as high as the Low-A level.

Very small sample sizes, however, when it comes to play, make Miles an extremely intriguing target in this Rule 5 Draft. Back in 2024, while it was in the complex, he managed to post a 12.3 K/9 rate, while keeping his BB/9 below 2.50. While only five games in rookie ball, it showed flashes of potential.

While Miles missed this regular season, he would go out to the Arizona Fall League, where he'd be able to gain some reps against live competition before heading into the offseason. It was a good test as well to see what was still there in Miles' game, and if he should be protected from the Rule 5 Draft.

After pitching in five games for the Scottsdale Scorpions, Miles posted a 4.15 ERA, racking up 12 strikeouts, and surrendering just one walk. While he allowed nine hits, not a single one was a home run.

Miles went unprotected from the Rule 5 Draft, ultimately giving the Blue Jays the green light to go out and select him. After the selection it was clear that Toronto has high hopes for what he can bring to the club.

"We think there's a chance that he comes in and really clicks with the weapons he has.” Assistant General Manager Mike Burov said about Miles according to Mitch Bannon on X.

#BlueJays AGM Mike Murov on R5 pick Spencer Miles:



“We think there's a chance that he comes in and really clicks with the weapons he has.”



Mentioned his high-upside stuff (sinker/cutter), liking what Miles showed in the Fall League, and acknowledged the injury history. — Mitch Bannon (@MitchBannon) December 10, 2025

While it's a risky pick for the Blue Jays, there is no doubt upside with his stuff. If he can do what he did at the AFL for a longer stretch, he can be an effective arm for Toronto.

More Blue Jays News