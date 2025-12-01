Recent Report Suggests Dylan Cease Signing Could Shuffle Veteran Out of the Fold

The Toronto Blue Jays made one of the biggest moves of the last few offseasons by signing starting pitcher Dylan Cease recently. This shook up their starting rotation heading into 2026 quite a bit, as they have a few players hitting the open market this winter, and some players who they may look to move on from in a trade.

Spending more money will hopefully help the odds of a World Series push once again next year, but to do so, they may need to shed some payroll to open up room to grow. One player in particular may end up being expendable now with Cease coming in, and a recent report has indicated that this veteran may be someone to keep an eye on for a trade.

The potential starting rotation for the Toronto Blue Jays next season:



• Kevin Gausman

• Dylan Cease

• Trey Yesavage

• Shane Bieber

• Jose Berríos pic.twitter.com/jCFB0NXiHA — Chris Henrique (@ChrisHenrique) November 26, 2025

While the return value may not be all that exciting due to this player missing time in 2025 and being on a pretty substantial deal, it would open up some money to work with for the remainder of the winter.

Which Blue Jays Pitcher Has Been Suggested as a Trade Candidate?

Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Mitch Bannon of The Athletic (subscription required) recently put together a piece surrounding the signing of Cease, what he brings to the team and what changes may occur due to the acquisition. One of the most notable components of this piece was how it affects the back end of the rotation, specifically veteran José Berríos, who Bannon believes could end up being traded due to his contract:

"A trade could open the money and roster space for a more significant addition, too. They’d have a candidate in Berríos."

"While Berríos was one of baseball’s most reliable starters for his entire career, the righty posted a 4.17 ERA in 2025, suffered an elbow injury and lost his rotation spot at the end of the year. Owed $18.7 million in 2026 before a player opt-out, the Jays could look to move Berríos after four years in Toronto."

While at this moment Berríos would likely still be in the rotation, it can be assumed that the Blue Jays are going to continue adding to the room in the coming weeks, at the bare minimum via depth signings. So his job is nowhere near a lock in 2026, and if Toronto can free up nearly $19 million by trading him, it may be a worthy endeavor to look into.

With winter meetings coming up shortly, trades may be on the agenda for the Blue Jays, and with the signing of Cease, dealing from the starting rotation may be part of that list.

