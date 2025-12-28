Blue Jays Joined Long List of Coors Field Bombs With 2025’s Longest Homer

The Toronto Blue Jays have built something extremely special over the course of the last few years, especially with the moves they made last winter. As a franchise that now has another World Series appearance tied to its name and a roster that is only seeming to improve each winter with the contracts handed out, there is a lot to be excited about for 2026.

With that said, it is also worth looking back at 2025 and how the team performed throughout the year. The offense was very strong from many core contributors, and many veteran pieces overperformed their expectations, which helped give the team its positive offensive output.

They had a pretty good amount of power output throughout the season, as they were tied for No. 11 in home runs on the season by a team. While not one of the very top teams there, they were able to hit them at critical junctures, ensuring they got maximum worth out of the play.

A notable one was their longest of the year, which came at Coors Field, to the surprise of very few who know how hitting works at that facility.

Who Had the Blue Jays Longest Home Run in 2025?

The longest home run hit in 2025 by a Blue Jay went a whopping 467 feet, hit by outfielder Daulton Varsho back on August 5. Toronto was already up 5-2 in the game, and this home run put them up 7-2 in the sixth inning, ensuring a win that would eventually be a 10-4 game.

While Varsho did not have the year he likely hoped for due to injuries piling up, he was able to still generate power at the plate, posting a whopping 20 home runs in only 71 games, which is extremely impressive for pretty much anyone.

This is more homers than he hit last season in nearly double the amount of games played, so he clearly found something that provided a bit of a power boost for him.

Hopefully, in a full season in 2026, he will be able to really maintain that level of power over the course of 140+ games and break his single-season home run mark from 2022 of 27.

It seems a feasible mark to hit if he has enough games played to get there, and that would really put Toronto in a great position to make a deep postseason run once again.

