Blue Jays Predicted to Land Top Prize in Free Agency This Offseason

With the winter meetings arriving for the Toronto Blue Jays, the team is still actively seeking to make improvements.

It has been a strong start to the offseason for the Blue Jays. After losing a heartbreaker to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series, this is a franchise on a mission to get better, and they have the financial means to do so.

Even though the team has struggled to lure in top free agents in recent years, their success in 2025 has clearly changed that, and they have a star in Vladimir Guerrero Jr. signed long-term to help with that as well.

So far, Toronto has been very aggressive in their pursuit of improving their pitching staff. Adding starters Dylan Cease and Cody Ponce will help complete what appears to be a strong rotation on paper. Now, with the rotation seemingly set, the team can focus on improving other areas. One key spot that the team will have to decide on is who is going to be the star alongside Guerrero in the lineup.

Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report recently predicted that the Blue Jays would continue their strong start to the offseason by signing All-Star slugger Kyle Tucker.

Tucker Signing Is Very Realistic

David Banks-Imagn Images

With Toronto seemingly doing all they can to separate themselves in the American League East and be the team to beat in the league already, going after the top prize in free agency should come as no surprise.

Where things will get a bit tricky in their pursuit is that if they sign Tucker, it will almost undoubtedly mean that Bo Bichette will be playing elsewhere. It is hard to imagine that even the deep pockets of the Blue Jays would be able to pay both of them.

However, while letting Bichette go would sting, the argument can be made that Tucker is a far better fit. The Chicago Cubs’ slugger is one of the best all-around players in baseball, and being left-handed, he would complement Guerrero nicely in the lineup.

Even though the team has been landing some big-name free agents this winter already, Tucker is the top prize of the class, and that is something that they haven’t been able to accomplish in recent years. While they have missed on top stars in recent years, the outlook of the franchise has completely changed, and Tucker could be the final piece of the puzzle.

