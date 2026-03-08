Where Each Blue Jays Position Group Ranks Across MLB Heading Into 2026

The Toronto Blue Jays stormed past the competition in the American League last season, winning the AL East and representing the AL in the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game plan for 2026 is the same, and the Blue Jays have the players to do it.

Up and down the roster, Toronto has some of the best players that Major League Baseball has to offer. While there are always some teams that are underdogs and make a run at the playoffs, the Blue Jays are one team that should be considered contenders unless something horrible happens.

Of the players projected to make the roster for opening day, here is how the Blue Jays rank at each position via skill and depth compared to the rest of the MLB (excluding pitching).

Catcher: Ranked 2nd

The catcher position in Toronto is held down by Alejandro Kirk, Tyler Heineman and Brandon Valenzuela, and ranks just behind the Seattle Mariners in the positional power rankings, via FanGraphs.

Kirk was named to the All-Star team for the second time in his career and is one of the better-hitting catchers the league has seen in quite a while. Heineman and Valenzuela are strictly backup, but can help out when called upon.

1st Base: Ranked 1st

Having Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on the roster easily makes the Blue Jays the top-ranked at the first base position. Ernie Clement can slide in and play first when needed, but it's unlikely that Guerrero Jr. will want to miss games if he has anything to say about it.

So long as Guerrero Jr. remains an MVP candidate, the Blue Jays have tremendous upside at first base for the future.

2nd Base: Ranked 13th

With Bo Bichette moving on to the New York Mets and having Andres Gimenez set to replace him at shortstop, the second base position takes a hit for the Blue Jays in the power rankings. Clement, Davis Schneider, and Leo Jiménez are the projected second basemen to help the cause in 2026.

If there isn't production from this position, it could be an area Toronto looks to improve at the trade deadline.

Shortstop: Ranked 18th

The hole left by Bichette is significant in the power rankings for FanGraphs, as the Blue Jays fall almost out of the Top 20 for shortstop depth. Gimenez could easily carry his Gold Glove defense over to short, but there's a step back offensively.

Clement, Jiménez and Josh Kasevich are projected to help at the position this season.

3rd Base: Ranked 10th

The Blue Jays signed Kazuma Okamoto this offseason to play third base, alongside Addison Barger, but the signing wasn't strong enough to get Toronto any higher than 10th overall. They're ranked fifth in the American League for the rankings.

Okamoto could have a stellar rookie season and help increase this ranking, but for right now, this doesn't feel too outlandish of a ranking for the Blue Jays.

Left Field: Ranked 12th

After trading Joey Loperfido back to the Houston Astros in exchange for Jesus Sanchez, the Blue Jays sit just outside of the Top 10 for left field's power rankings. Sanchez is likely the everyday left fielder, but the Blue Jays have a ton of other players they can rely on, listed below.

Nathan Lukes, Davis Schneider, Myles Straw, George Springer and Jonatan Clase.

Center Field: Ranked 11th

Just missing out on the Top 10, Daulton Varsho has every bit of defensive magic to help get the Blue Jays as a Top 10 team at the center field position. While he might not hit for a high average, his power and defense make up for the swing and miss in his game.

Straw will also be filling in at this position when needed.

Right Field: Ranked 12th

With Santander's injury plaguing the Blue Jays so far into the contract, Barger is projected to be the top performer in right field for Toronto. His breakout season was everything that Toronto was hoping for, but the question is whether he can do it again in 2026.

Springer will likely play in right field when he's not the designated hitter as well, which adds some value to the positional power rankings.