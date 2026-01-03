Blue Jays Should Keep Watchful Eye on Infield Prospect Juan Sanchez’s Trajectory

The Toronto Blue Jays were primarily a veteran team last season. But where would they have been without Trey Yesavage?

Toronto’s 2024 first-round pick out of East Carolina broke out in a huge way in 2025. The Blue Jays expected him to climb a couple of rungs in the system based on his body of work on ECU. He started the season at Class-A Dunedin. A move to Double-A New Hampshire by season’s end would have met expectations.

Yesavage exceeded them. He was at New Hampshire by midseason, reached Triple-A Buffalo before the start of September and was called up to the Majors to help with the Blue Jays’ stretch run to win the AL East Division. Toronto kept him on the postseason roster, and he put together an epic run, including a Game 5 World Series start for the ages.

That’s why Major League teams spend so much time drafting and developing talent. Stories like Yesavage can help win championships. So paying attention to the talent at every level of the minor league system is worth everyone’s time.

MLB.com recently posted a story about one prospect who is ready to break out in 2026. Some are already in MLB Pipeline’s Top 30 prospects for the Blue Jays, including their selection — infielder Juan Sanchez.

Juan Sanchez in the Minor Leagues

Sanchez is the organization’s No. 18 prospect per MLB Pipeline, and he’s only been in the system for one year. He was one of the two prospects the Blue Jays signed as an international prospect last January when they were unable to ink Roki Sasaki. Christopher Polanco signed a $2.297 million bonus while Sanchez signed for $997,500. He’s paid off immediately.

The Dominican Republic native stayed in home country and played in the Dominican Summer League, where he slashed .341/.439/.565 line and eight homers in 56 games. The 18-year-old faced players his own age, most of which were from Latin America or South America. There’s a chance he could come stateside and spend time in the Florida Complex League before playing for a full-season affiliate.

On the 20-80 scouting scale, MLB Pipeline sees his best trait as his arm, which came in at 60. He plays either shortstop or third base, so the arm grade is important to his future. At 6-foot-3, he could play either position and has projectible power that, as he gets more mature, could turn him into a player with 20-home-run or better power in the Majors. His play in one season makes him worth watching.

