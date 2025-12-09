Blue Jays Still See Path Forward for Yariel Rodriguez as Reliever

The Toronto Blue Jays outrighted Yariel Rodriguez off their 40-man roster last week after he cleared waivers, but the organization isn't ready to move on. GM Ross Atkins outlined how the right-hander can work his way back.

Ross Atkins Confirms Rodriguez Will Stay as Reliever

Atkins addressed Rodriguez's status with the organization in comments reported by Keegan Matheson on social media.

"Ross Atkins says that Yariel Rodriguez will continue as a reliever and they'll focus on his building his command," Matheson posted on X. "Not an ideal situation, but the Blue Jays can handle the contract and there's still a path for him to win his 40-man spot back (like Tim Mayza post-surgery in 2021)."

The Mayza comparison provides a roadmap. After Tommy John surgery, Mayza rebuilt his value in the minors and eventually carved out a reliable role in Toronto's bullpen.

Rodriguez is expected to report to spring training as a non-roster player. No team claimed him on waivers, leaving him with three years and roughly $21 million remaining on his deal. The Blue Jays retain his rights while freeing up a valuable 40-man spot.

Toronto can absorb the financial commitment while Rodriguez likely works at Triple-A Buffalo. If he shows improved command and dominance in relief, the door remains open for a return to the majors.

Why Rodriguez Lost His Roster Spot

The decision came down to performance and reliability. Rodriguez posted a 3.08 ERA across 66 appearances in 2025, but his walk rate told a different story. He issued 34 free passes in 73 innings, a 4.2 BB/9 mark that made him a liability in close games.

His second-half collapse sealed his fate. After the All-Star break, Rodriguez walked 18 batters while striking out just 20 in 25.2 innings. His 1.59 WHIP during that stretch removed him from any high-leverage consideration.

Toronto signed the Cuban right-hander to a five-year, $32 million deal before the 2024 season. He arrived with a mid-90s fastball and a wipeout slider but struggled to throw strikes consistently. Thoracic spine inflammation in 2024 raised early health questions and interrupted his development.

The Blue Jays envisioned Rodriguez as a versatile arm who could swing between starting and relief. Instead, he became an innings-eater without the command to pitch in critical moments.

Clearing his roster spot gives Toronto flexibility as they continue building around their Dylan Cease signing and core position players. The front office has been linked to high-leverage relievers like Pete Fairbanks while pursuing star outfielder Kyle Tucker. Rodriguez can still contribute if he fixes his command issues, but Toronto needed the roster space now.

