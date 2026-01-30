Blue Jays May Still Have One More Significant Move Left Before Spring Training

The Toronto Blue Jays headed into the offseason looking to make some significant splashes in terms of player acquisition, and to this point, they have only really done that to a degree.

Fans cannot turn their nose up at committing over $300 million to the pitching staff, but it's no secret that Toronto once again missed on landing the superstar after their heartbreaking pursuit of Kyle Tucker came up empty.

Beyond Tucker, there was not really a serious chase for another star outside of Dylan Cease for the rotation, and frankly, barring a shocking trade at this point all of the offensive stars have disappeared and signed.

The Blue Jays are not likely to spring for another ace and sign Framber Valdez, so where does that leave them? There are still a couple of areas of weakness where it would not be a shock to see Toronto hand out another Major League contract before spring training begins.

Blue Jays Could Still Address Outfield with Another Add

Cincinnati Reds left fielder Austin Hays | Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

After Tucker and Cody Bellinger came off the board within days of each other, the outfield market was left fairly bleak and a star is not in the cards at this point. Even the second tier option in Harrison Bader wound up signing with the San Francisco Giants and left Toronto with not much out there.

The argument can be made for the Blue Jays at this point to simply roll with what they have and find an ideal combination at the mercy of Anthony Santander's health, but general manager Ross Atkins may have a different mindset there.

At this point, the best option would be a one-year deal for Austin Hays, who played in 103 games for the Cincinnati Reds in 2025 and slashed .266/.315/.453 with 15 home runs and 64 RBI. The 30-year-old remains available and would be an excellent platoon option if Toronto decided they wanted an insurance plan.

If Atkins decides he doesn't want to make another move, is what the team has done to this point already enough for them to get back to where they want to be?

Blue Jays May Already Have Enough Even Without Another Bat

Toronto Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins. | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Signing Kazuma Okamoto via Japan did a lot to soften the blow of Bo Bichette's departure if Okamoto can make the transition to Major League Baseball. It should also be noted that Toronto obviously made their run to the World Series without Bichette in the lineup.

The additions made to the pitching staff put the Blue Jays in a spot where they have one of the best group of arms in baseball, and that pitching could very well carry them right back into the Fall Classic.

Between the overall scope of moves, there's no question that the defending American League champions have gotten better and should still be seen as the team to beat in October. With that being said though, one more move certainly would not hurt either.

