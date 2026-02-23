Blue Jays Starters Against Bo Bichette’s New Team Could Be Opening Day Preview

Going into the third game of the Toronto Blue Jays pre-season ventures, fans have yet to see many familiar faces fielded, at least at the same time. But, for the match-up against Bo Bichette's new team, the New York Mets, it is quite a different story.

Part of spring training is for players who haven't made the 40-man roster yet to have a chance to fight for it. Another piece is for managers to figure out which group of players is their best bet at taking home a win on Opening Day.

The Blue Jays' season officially kicks off on March 27 at Rogers Centre against the Athletics, and the players who start against the Mets could be nearly identical to the ones who take the field in a month.

2/23 Game Day Starters

Blue Jays Addison Barger runs after hitting a single against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the second inning during game seven of the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Shortstop: Andrés Giménez

First: Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Second: Ernie Clement

Third: Kazuma Okamoto

Catcher: Alejandro Kirk

Center: Nathan Lukes

Left: Davis Schneider

Right: Addison Barger

Designated Hitter: Daulton Varsho

Starting Pitcher: José Berríos

What Could Change For Game 1

Blue Jays third baseman Ernie Clement celebrates with George Springer after scoring in the sixth inning during game seven of the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

The infield is set. Don't expect that to change anytime soon unless an injury was to deter one of their studs from contributing against the Athletics in their first series of 2026.

The first face that should come to mind as missing today is last year's Silver Slugger victor, George Springer. Again, unless an injury chains him to the bench, Springer will start when the season kicks off, which will move Varsho back to center, which is anything but shocking.

Addison Barger just hit the first pinch-hit grand slam in World Series history. pic.twitter.com/WUU1u3E7wC — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) October 25, 2025

With Varsho in center, Lukes will slide back over to his typical position, left, which will push Schneider back to the bench. After the breakout season that Barger had and the defensive clinic he put on during the postseason while also hitting over .300, he has for sure earned a start.

Starting Pitcher Battle

Kevin Gausman, Dylan Cease, Cody Ponce , workout for spring training practice at Blue Jays Player Development Complex. | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Berrios is taking the mound today, and was last year's Opening Day starter, but it doesn't even feel like he is the frontrunner for this year's with the monster that has become their rotation this offseason.

Right now, it seems apparent that this could be a duel between a pair of strikeout machines: Trey Yesavage and Dylan Cease.

Anybody who was slightly paying attention last year remembers the young pitcher who took over during the postseason with a record-setting performance. Yesavage had started 2025 at the very bottom of the pipeline, but finished in the Fall Classic.

Blue Jays pitcher Trey Yesavage celebrates after a double play during the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game five of the 2025 MLB World Series at Dodger Stadium. | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Only one starter had more strikeouts- Blake Snell. Snell had a measly two more batters retired, but spent nearly seven more innings on the mound than Yesavage. He might be entering into his rookie season, but that is no concern.

There were seven pitchers last season who amassed more than 210 strikeouts, and Cease was one (215). This isn't an anomaly by any means, as it is the fifth consecutive season where he has done so, and with a better defense behind him, his ERA will continue to go down.

The Blue Jays have a roster that should terrify other ballclubs. Right now, it isn't who will stop them, but who can?