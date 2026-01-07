Insiders Predict Tight 2026 Rookie of the Year Race Between Tigers and Blue Jays

After watching Trey Yesavage pitch during the playoffs a mere two months ago, it is unfathomable that this young man is a rookie, still technically considered a prospect. However, it is more than safe to say that he won't be throwing in the farm system when opening day rolls around.

Since Yesavage only made three starts in the regular season in 2025, it wasn't considered his rookie season. When he takes the mound in 2026, he will kickstart the race for the lucrative Rookie of the Year honor, but he isn't the only player that insiders have their eyes on for the American League honor.

Johnathon Mayo polled numerous baseball executives to see their thoughts on who would end up taking home the hardware when 2026 is all said and done. While one would assume Yesavage would be the front runner by a mile, he is actually tied at the top with Detroit Tigers' No.1 prospect, Kevin McGonigle.

McGonigle has yet to make his debut in the Majors, but with the Tigers in desperate need of a bat, the general consensus is that he will be on the roster much sooner than later. The 21-year-old won the Arizona Fall League MVP after batting .362 and slugging .700 in 19 games.

If Yesavage does end up taking home this accolade, then it will be the first time since 2002 that the organization has won it. Eric Hinske was the last after finishing the year with a .279 batting average and 24 home runs.

Yesavage's Time in the Majors Thus Far

At 22 years old, he made his debut on the Major League mound, where he not only excelled but also showed everyone who he is: a strikeout king. In only five innings, Yesavage struck out nine batters (on the road) amidst a cutthroat battle for the division.

His ways continued well into the playoffs, where he made more starts there than he did in the regular season. Despite throwing seven fewer innings than Blake Snell, he was a mere two strikeouts under him as the playoff leader in 2025. By the end of their run, he had pitched nearly 28 innings where he struck out 39 to complement a 3.68 ERA.

At the end of the day, it is hard to compare a pitcher and a batter, which is what makes this award more difficult to hand out. If McGonigle looks anything like he has in the minors, then Yesavage will have a run for his money.

