MLB Insider Believes Blue Jays Will Sign One of Top Offensive Stars in Free Agency

It has been a hectic offseason for the Toronto Blue Jays, and they might not be done just yet. A recent report indicates that they still could make another major splash.

Coming into the winter, the Blue Jays were expected to be an aggressive team in free agency, and that has undoubtedly been the case. Toronto wasted little time improving their starting rotation with the signing of Dylan Cease to a monster deal.

The right-hander will provide the Blue Jays with a potential ace at the top of their rotation, and this is a unit that looks excellent on paper. Recently, the Blue Jays also signed slugger Kazuma Okamoto. Where the talented free agent signing will play is still up in the air, but he could be utilized in a utility role for Toronto and provide the team with a versatile player.

While those two signings in particular help quite a bit, all eyes will be on whether or not they make another splash. Buster Olney of ESPN recently reported that agents around the league believe that the Blue Jays will sign one of the big names still available.

Which Star Will Toronto Sign?

Of the four top offensive free agents available, the Blue Jays could choose from Alex Bregman, Cody Bellinger, Kyle Tucker, or their very own Bo Bichette. All four players are incredibly talented, and all would be good additions and likely round out an excellent offseason.

However, with the signing of Okamoto, it could be an indication that the team is going to be eying one of the outfielders rather than Bregman or Bichette. The infield is indeed crowded with the addition of the new slugger, and making a move to improve the outfielder might be the right choice if they are going to spend big once again.

Between Bellinger and Tucker, the Chicago Cubs’ star would be the top choice between the two. While Bellinger had an excellent campaign with the New York Yankees in 2025, Tucker is one of the most complete players in baseball. It is hard to find a flaw in his game, and he would pair really nicely in the middle of the lineup with Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Overall, the Blue Jays are in a great position if they are indeed going to sign one of the top four remaining star offensive players. However, if money isn’t a problem, like it doesn’t appear to be, Tucker would be the best choice.

