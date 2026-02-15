One Top Prospect Could Solve Blue Jays Lack of Depth in Their Infield

It has been quite the offseason for last year's reserve world champions. The organization has ridden the highs and lows that have come since their season came to a close, as they have not only bolstered their pitching staff but also lost their homegrown hero, Bo Bichette.

With the loss of Bichette, the Toronto Blue Jays infield took a major hit, but he isn't the only player who suited up inside the field for the Blue Jays last season, and during the Fall Classic, that will be playing for a different team in 2026, as Isiah Kiner-Falefa will also be elsewhere.

Feb 13, 2026; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets shortstop Bo Bichette (19) looks on during batting practice during spring training at Clover Park | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The departure of both Kiner-Falefa and Bichette leaves the Jays infield in need of some serious bulking before Opening Day rolls around. Right now, that is the biggest hole in Toronto's roster, but the answer to this dreary question could be sitting inside their pipeline.

Riley Tirotta has been in the Blue Jays' farm system since they drafted him back in 2021. Since then, he has climbed his way through the ranks and played all of 2025 in Triple-A. If he takes the field this year, it would be his debut, and Tirotta is looking ready for it.

Tirotta's Time in the Minors

Riley Tirotta catches a ball for an out against the Pirates in 2025 spring training | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Tirotta has been primarily suiting up at either first or third base. Since their first is solidified with Vladimir Guerrero Jr., his best chance at being called up will be through third. With plenty of utility men, the most important aspect of his game management to look at is his bat.

Once he joined the organization he started swinging in Single-A. By the time 2024 rolled around, he climbed his way into Triple-A, which is where he stayed all throughout 2025, which means it is only a matter of time before he takes a swing against the big-league pitchers.

RILEY TIROTTA FOR THE LEAD! pic.twitter.com/DX7xrp3OH9 — Buffalo Bisons (@BuffaloBisons) July 24, 2024

Last season, he stepped onto the field for Triple-A Buffalo in 116 games where he slashed .268/.359/.417. During that time, the now 27-year-old batted in 60 runners to complement 12 homers and 13 stolen bases.

With the struggles that are being seen with Andrés Giménez in recent years there is definitely concern with who is going to lead at the plate right now. Even if he does step things up this year, Toronto is in desperate need of someone on the bench.

Of the 20 non-roster invites that are currently down in Florida for spring training, seven are infielders, but Tirotta is by far the best option. He is the lone player who has spent an entire year in Triple-A and with the Blue Jays roster crying for another infielder, his debut could be right around the corner.

