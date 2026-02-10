Don’t Be Shocked if This Blue Jays Starter Is Dealt Before 2026 Trade Deadline

The offseason for the Toronto Blue Jays has been more than exciting. The organization made one thing very clear: the redemption tour is on, and they are ready to take on the Los Angeles Dodgers. However, there is still one area of concern, even with all the roster upgrades over the last few months.

The pitching staff is more than set with key acquisitions of strikeout machine Dylan Cease and KBO MVP Cody Ponce after breaking many records overseas. They also added one of the best relievers in the game, as Tyler Rogers will now be coming out of their bullpen.

So, what (or who) is their current liability and could ultimately be the Achilles Heel to their season if his numbers swinging a bat don't improve? Infielder Andrés Giménez.

Gimenez hits a single in Game 7 of the World Series against the Dodgers at Rogers Centre | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

The 27-year-old's key positive right now is his defensive capabilities, but he has been trending downward at the plate, and with the Blue Jays being an offensive powerhouse, it won't be surprising if they decide to deal him if he starts the year in the same fashion.

Right now, the infield is thin with the departure of Bo Bichette which means if Toronto decides to pursue a trade for an upgrade, it is likely they would have to give up another player as well to get one. But if it leads to a World title, then it will be worth it.

Giménez in His First Year in Toronto

Gimenez is throwing for an out during Game 6 of the World Series at Rogers Centre in Toronto | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

By the end of the regular season, the Blue Jays were easily one of the best offenses in baseball, but Gimenez ranked negatively among players who played in at least 100 games. He finished with the worst slash line of his career and on the Jays: .210/.285/.313 to bring his OPS to a mere .598.

It didn't help his case that he missed nearly 55 games with a pair of injuries that kept him off of the roster from May 9 into June. Then, a month later, an ankle injury kept him out of the action for even longer.

If TOR misses on Bichette, Andres Gimenez is the guy at SS. Insane defensively with 11 OAA last year. The bat struggles but the expected stats like him more, .210 BA-.252 xBA, .313 SLG-.358 xSLG, .269 wOBA-.307 xwOBA. Keeps the K% down, can be a decent 9 hole with elite defense pic.twitter.com/Wa4He3fq5w — Jackson Scudder (@jscud23) January 7, 2026

Hitting in the Playoffs

His postseason performances throughout his career have not been kind to him, as he has played in 35 combined games across three October appearances. In that time, he has averaged a .208 hitting percentage with a .560 OPS.

If he wishes to stay in Toronto, then his production has to go up, or else he will be playing for someone else when August rolls around.

