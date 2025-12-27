Ranking Which Remaining Blue Jays Free Agents Could Return in 2026

The Toronto Blue Jays have made a concerted push to try and take that final step from American League pennant winners to World Series champions.

To this point no MLB team has spent more than Toronto in free agency. They’ve spent that money on pitching and some of the biggest bats on the market remain, including one of their own free agents, Bo Bichette.

Toronto has seven free agents on the market entering January, per MLB.com. There’s always a chance one could filter back. Here, we rank which free agents could return from least likely to most likely.

Least Likely to Most Likely Blue Jays Free Agents to Return

John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Ty France: While he won a Gold Glove as a first baseman last season, he’s essentially redundant with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. starting his enormous contract this season. He has little position flex but he’ll have a market for teams looking for cheap power at first base or at designated hitter.

Chris Bassitt: With the signings of Dylan Cease and Cody Ponce, along with the opt-in by Shane Bieber, Bassitt is a luxury item for Toronto. He had a solid season for Toronto, going 12-9 with a 3.96 ERA. He’ll have a market in January on a one-year deal in the $10-12 million range for a contender or would-be contender in need of a consistent third or fourth starter.

Max Scherzer: The Blue Jays are unlikely to re-sign Scherzer for the same reasons they’re unlikely to re-sign Bassitt. Scherzer would be redundant at this point, and the three-time Cy Young winner is looking for a place to start. He’ll be attractive to contenders after he started a World Series game for his fourth different team.

Nick Sandlin: The Blue Jays designated him for assignment in November after he dealt with elbow inflammation most of 2025. He had a 2.20 ERA in 16 innings of Major League ball last season and he’s likely to have a market for a one-year deal. Toronto’s signing of Tyler Rogers probably took them out of Sandlin’s market.

Seranthony Domínguez: Dominguez is a bit more likely to make a return after another workhorse season in which he went 4-4 with a 3.16 ERA in 67 games. He struck out 79 in 62.2 innings. Toronto could use a right-hander who can give them everything for an inning and bridge them to the ninth inning. He’s appeared in at least 54 games each of the last four years. He should honestly already be signed by someone.

Bo Bichette: He’s been a Blue Jay from the start but he’s also one of the most sought-after players in free agency. He’s signaled he’s OK with moving to second base, which helps his market. Toronto hasn’t been shy about paying free agents, he’s a great offensive fit for Rogers Center and this team. The longer he must wait, the more likely the Blue Jays have a shot at bringing him home.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa: This should be the easiest return on the list. Kiner-Falefa has had two tours of duty in Toronto’s, he’s a tremendous utility player and his market should be hotter than it is. He plays three different infield positions and the payout for Toronto is highly manageable. He’s the most likely Blue Jay free agent to return.

Recommended Articles