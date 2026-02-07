Three Offseason Subtractions Blue Jays Will Miss During 2026 Campaign

The Toronto Blue Jays took an aggressive approach to their offseason that is likely to pay dividends during their 2026 campaign. However, they could find themselves in moments of regret after waving off three of their players, one of whom was a longtime shortstop for the franchise.

They've been able to land notable names, three of which include Dylan Cease, Kazuma Okamoto and Tyler Rogers. But at the same time, they've also faced a significant amount of loss, not necessarily by numbers, but by the value they bring to the field.

The Blue Jays are hoping to make another run to the World Series this year, but will their offseason subtractions ultimately outweigh their acquisitions?

Bo Bichette

Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Watching infielder Bo Bichette walk his way out the door was perhaps Toronto's most disappointing loss of the year. During his 2025 campaign, he slashed .311/.357/.483 with a .840 OPS and 18 homers through 139 games. His seven years in the Major Leagues have been spent with the Blue Jays, making his departure all the more frustrating.

In late January, the 27-year-old signed with the New York Mets on a three-year, $126 million contract. Over the years, Bichette has been one of the ballclub's top hitters. He's not as efficient defensively, but the Mets could be the franchise to unlock this element of his play.

Seranthony Domínguez

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Seranthony Domínguez | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

In July 2025, the Baltimore Orioles shipped right-hander Domínguez to Toronto with cash in exchange for Juaron Watts-Brown. For the remainder of the season, he played for the Blue Jays, logging a clean 3.00 ERA and 25 strikeouts across 21.0 innings pitched through 24 games.

However, toward the end of January, Domínguez found himself packing his bags once again after signing with the Chicago White Sox as a free agent. The 31-year-old reliever made a valuable addition to Toronto's bullpen, but now the franchise will be without its setup guy.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa

New York Yankees left fielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

One of the latest moves involving Toronto was infielder Kiner-Falefa signing with the Boston Red Sox earlier this week on a one-year, $6 million contract. It's reported that he will now serve as their second or third baseman, and already having a Gold Glove Award under his belt from 2020, the Red Sox are going to reap the benefits from him. But will the Blue Jays face regret not chasing after him?

The 30-year-old only played a short stint in Toronto, but the ballclub may find that they have a missed opportunity on their hands.

