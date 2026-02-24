Spring Training Should Have Blue Jays Considering Max Scherzer Reunion

The Toronto Blue Jays added immense power to their starting rotation this offseason by acquiring Dylan Cease and Cody Ponce. Not only did they bring on new arms, but they also retained Kevin Gausman and Shane Bieber, while continuing to develop 22-year-old Trey Yesavage.

It's not that the Blue Jays are running without a credible rotation, but rather, injuries might be starting to present.

In recent days, it was announced that Max Scherzer and Toronto have been re-engaged in talks of potentially pulling him off the market. Such a move would offer much-needed insurance to their starting rotation, and Scherzer has already proved himself over the years.

This would be a reassuring reunion for both parties and for fans, but will the Blue Jays choose to pursue him during spring training?

Scherzer Is Still Available, but for How Long?

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Max Scherzer | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Scherzer has 18 years of Major League Baseball experience under his belt, but 2025 marked his first year with the Blue Jays. Before heading to Toronto, he played a two-year stint with the Texas Rangers and was granted free agency in October 2024. A few months later, he signed with the Blue Jays, but was once again granted free agency in November 2025.

During his latest campaign with Toronto, he logged a 5.19 ERA and 82 strikeouts across 85.0 innings pitched through 17 starts. This was far from his strongest season, but his overall experience on the mound and established familiarity with the franchise are incredibly valuable.

Scherzer is now 41 years old and is approaching the end of his professional baseball career, but he isn't out of gas just yet. His help getting the Blue Jays to the World Series last year should not be overlooked, and if injuries start to plague the ballclub, they could find themselves with a missed opportunity on their hands if they don't make a splash with him.

Sure, there are a few question marks surrounding the seasoned pitcher, but they don't raise too many red flags. At least, none that should deeply concern the franchise at this point. Bottom line, it looks like he is currently the most viable option on the market.

As the days pass, this reunion seems to become more and more promising, and it wouldn't be a major surprise to see this come to fruition. But Opening Day is approaching quickly—will they make a move before the regular season kicks off?