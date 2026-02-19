Blue Jays Predicted to Reunite With Pitcher Amid Rotation Concerns

With the start of spring training right around the corner for the Toronto Blue Jays, there have been some injury concerns for the team recently.

Following a great season in 2025, the Blue Jays were aggressive right from the jump this offseason. Toronto wasted no time trying to address some needs for the team, and they made a big splash right away by signing Dylan Cease to a seven-year deal.

Furthermore, the team followed that by signing up Cody Ponce as well. It was pretty clear early on that improving the starting rotation was a goal for the team this winter. This was an area in which they were a bit outclassed against the Los Angeles Dodgers and their fantastic unit.

With the additions of Cease and Ponce, the unit is looking noticeably stronger than it did in 2025. However, there is no such thing as too much pitching, and injuries are unfortunately common for them.

As the start of spring training nears, injury concerns are starting to arise for the team, and the starting rotation is definitely an area to keep an eye on. With that being said, it might behoove the team to reunite with a former starter to help provide some depth and insurance.

Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report recently wrote about the Blue Jays being the best fit for free agent pitcher Max Scherzer, amid some health concerns for the rotation.

Reunion With Scherzer Could Make Sense

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Max Scherzer | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Even though pitchers and catchers have just recently reported for Toronto, they are already dealing with some injury concerns for their starting rotation. With Bowden Francis already out for the year and Shane Bieber having some forearm fatigue, the rotation is all of a sudden looking like a bit of concern.

Jose Berrios is the likely man to step back into the rotation with some injuries, but he performed really poorly in 2025. Furthermore, with their interest in Framber Valdez before he signed with the Detroit Tigers, another starter might have already been on the radar for the Blue Jays.

While Scherzer might not sign before the start of the season, he is an interesting name to keep an eye on. Injuries were an issue for him last year, but he was effective for Toronto in the postseason.

At this stage of the year, impact options are going to be limited, but Scherzer and the Blue Jays are familiar with each other, and this could make sense for both sides.