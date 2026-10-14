Why Two-Time All-Star Second Baseman Could Make Sense for Blue Jays

In the aftermath of the Toronto Blue Jays' disappointing end to the 2026 season, GM Ross Atkins hinted at the possibility of some Blue Jays holdovers assuming lesser roles as holes in the roster are addressed.

Now, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, Atkins might already have one specific move in mind. Feinsand identified the Blue Jays as potential suiters for pending unrestricted free agent second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Chisholm Jr. is, of course, no stranger to Toronto, having played in more than 30 games against the club (regular season and post-season) over the past two and a half years as a member of the New York Yankees. It is easy to see why the Blue Jays might be intrigued by the possibility of a left-handed bat who brings power (93 home runs over the past four seasons) and speed (41 stolen bases in 2026).

Does Chisholm Jr. Make Sense for the Blue Jays?

New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In a perfect world, Toronto would already be set at second base with Ernie Clement. But while he showcased some strong defense in what was his first true season as the club's everyday second baseman, he struggled with the bat, failing to generate much power (nine home runs) or consistency (.259/.285/.364). He also seemed to run out of gas as the season wore on, sporting just a .442 OPS over August and September.

For his part, Chisholm Jr. also had a down year in 2026. The 28-year-old saw his home run total drop from 31 in 2025 to just 19 this past season, while his .711 OPS was his lowest since his 2020 pandemic-shortened rookie campaign. During an injury-marred postseason, he came up big during his one appearance in the wild card round (2-for-3 with a walk, two runs scored and two stolen bases), but went 0-for-8 with a walk in New York's ALDS sweep at the hands of the Tampa Bay Rays.

Still, Chisholm Jr. offers offensive dimensions, namely power and speed, that Clement can't match. On top of that, the current Yankee is almost two full years younger than the Blue Jays' fan favorite.

But the best part about Toronto's rumored Chisholm Jr. pursuit is that such a move wouldn't be an either/or proposition. Acquiring Chisholm Jr. as a free agent would not require any outgoing assets and would allow Clement to stick around as a super-utility guy. With the ability to play multiple infield positions, he could fill in for Chisholm Jr., Andres Gimenez or Kazuma Okamoto, if need be.

Adding Chisholm Jr. would not be a catch-all solution for all that ailed the Blue Jays in 2026. It would, however, inject some power into a lineup that ranked dead last in baseball in home runs and add some speed to a roster that ranked 27th in stolen bases. It would also help bolster the club's depth while taking a key piece away from one of their chief division rivals.