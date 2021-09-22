September 22, 2021
Publish date:

Watch: Alek Manoah Guest Translates For Lourdes Gurriel Jr. After Blue Jays Win

Alek Manoah stepped in for Blue Jays interpreter Hector Lebron after Tuesday's win
Author:

The Blue Jays have won seven series in a row, and there's no doubt they're having fun.

After Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Rays, Alek Manoah stepped in for Toronto's interpreter Hector Lebron, guest translating a few questions and answers for outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

Through guest interpreter Manoah, Gurriel answered questions from the media about Toronto's starter's outing Tuesday as well as his own recent hot streak. Answering Keegan Matheson's question about Manoah's start, Gurriel Jr. said the pitcher "did alright."

"It was a good job," Gurriel said through Manoah.

The Blue Jays sit a half-game up on a playoff spot after Tuesday's win, facing the Rays in a series finale on Wednesday afternoon.

