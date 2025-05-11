After the Ninth Could Be Perfect Spot for Braves Blewett
Turns out that the tighter the situation you put Atlanta Braves reliever Scott Blewett in, the less likely he is to blow it. Far from it, it turns out. Given his name and the jokes that have ensued since his acquisition, it brings a more fun level of irony.
The right-hander has made back-to-back appearances in extra innings for the Braves and has been nails. In both outings, he pitched two scoreless innings. The automatic runner on second base hasn't phased him. He's allowed a combined one hit and no walks.
Chewing innings has been one of his trades this season. Regardless of team, Blewett has been a multi-inning pitcher. Eight of his 10 appearances this season has seen him pitch more than three outs.
While it's a small sample size, it could be he's found his role in the bullpen. If the game can't be completed in nine innings, then give the ball to him. He'll keep you in the game long enough to win it.
Designated extra-innings relievers aren't a thing in baseball. That doesn't mean it can't become a thing. Some guys are perfect as set up men in the eigth or closers in the ninth. Why not have a extra-innings expert? - we're still shopping names right now.
Since we're seeing where certain relievers work best, perhaps this could be the ideal system. Dylan Lee and Daysbel Hernandez has been stellar in their seventh and eighth inning roles. The ninth inning needs to be figured out with how Raisel Iglesias has pitched this season. Keeping the ball in the yard would save a lot of headaches for this team.
However, after that, it would be all Blewett. Whether things go south or are kept under control in the ninth to reach extras, he would either come in to keep the Braves in the game.
The Braves are making the push to turn this season around and knowing where to place the cogs in the machine can make it happen. This cog seems to have found its place.