Atlanta Braves on SI's Quarter Century Team
We’re just over halfway in the 2025 season, meaning the first quarter of the current century of Atlanta Braves baseball is drawing to a close. A lot of outlets have been putting out Quarter Century teams, and Atlanta Braves on SI is getting in on the action.
Note: All stats are from a player’s time with the Braves that took place between 2000 and 2025.
Rotation
John Smoltz (53-34, 144 saves, 143 ERA+, 993 K’s)
Smoltz entered this quarter century coming off Tommy John surgery. After five rough starts, he moved to the bullpen, finishing with a 1.59 ERA in 31 games. A new era had begun. The following year, he was a Cy Young Finalist with 55 saves. He’d make 144 saves and two All-Star teams before moving back to the rotation for four more seasons and making two more All-Star teams.
Smoltz was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2015 in a Braves cap.
Greg Maddux (68-37, 3.16 ERA, 139 ERA+, 605 K’s)
One of the greatest pitchers to ever take the mound didn’t stick around too long with the Braves in the 21st century, but he still left his mark. From 2000 to 2003, he won three of his gold gloves, made his final All-Star team and had a third-place finish in the Cy Young voting.
Maddux was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2014.
Tim Hudson (113-72, 3.56 ERA, 115 ERA+, 997 K’s)
After being part of the Moneyball teams in Oakland, the Braves acquired Hudson ahead of the 2005 season. He’d wound up pitching for the Braves for nine seasons. He had a 3.56 ERA during that time and made the All-Star team while finishing fourth in the Cy Young voting in 2010.
Max Fried (73-36, 3.07 ERA, 141 ERA+, 863 K’s)
Fried spent eight seasons with the team that acquired him in a trade in 2014. He represented the Braves in the All-Star game twice while winning three gold gloves. By modern standards, he was a workhorse in the rotation, pitching six complete games, four of which were shutouts.
Fried was part of the Braves team that won the World Series in 2021, pitching in the decisive Game 6.
Charlie Morton (49-42, 4.09 ERA, 104 ERA+, 819 K’s)
Morton was originally out of Atlanta after his rookie season in 2008. Fate and a resurgence late in his career led him back to organization in 2021. He played a part in winning the World Series in 2021 and would become one of the most reliable arms in the rotation.
In all four years he was back in Atlanta, Morton made 30 starts each season for the team while pitching to a 3.87 ERA. Regardless of the situation and who was hurt, there was Charlie, and for that reason, he gets a spot on the Quarter-Century Team.
Closer
Craig Kimbrel
It was fun getting to see Kimbrel back in a Braves uniform in 2025, even if it was just for one inning. It helped bring back some nostalgia of the dominance he brought in the ninth inning. Have Welcome to the Jungle play in your head during this section.
Along with pitching to a 1.43 ERA, Kimbrel led the National League in saves four times, including a year he made 50 saves. He won Rookie of the Year, made four All-Star teams and received Cy Young votes four times.
Lineup
Brian McCann, Catcher (.275 avg, 188 home runs, 706 RBIs)
Catchers who can hit are a hard commodity to come by, and McCann gave the Braves that production for a decade. McCann represented the Braves in the All-Star Game seven times and won the game’s MVP award in 2010. McCann won five Silver Slugger awards.
After five years away from the team, the Atlanta-area catcher played for his hometown team one last time in 2019 before retiring.
Freddie Freeman, first baseman (.295 avg, 271 home runs, 941 RBIs)
For a dozen seasons of the 21st century, Freeman anchored the first base position for the Braves. The former face of the franchise made five All-Star teams and won the 2020 National League MVP. He also took home five Silver Slugger Awards and won a Gold Glove in 2018.
He capped off his time in Atlanta by winning a World Series in 2021, getting to throw his arms in the air as he caught the final out at first base.
Ozzie Albies, second baseman (.265 avg, 150 home runs, 548 RBIs)
It can be easy to forget previous success with how his season has gone, but Albies was a key cog in the Braves' machine. He’s been the starting second baseman for nearly a decade and has represented the Braves in the All-Star Game three times.
Along with leading the NL in hits in 2019, Albies has received MVP votes twice as well as two Silver Slugger Awards. Like a lot of other members of this list, he won the World Series in 2021.
Dansby Swanson, shortstop (.255 avg, 102 home runs, 411 RBIs)
His acquisition from the Arizona Diamondbacks goes down as a steal of the first quarter of the 21st century. The first overall pick in the 2015 draft was shipped off in a blockbuster trade to Atlanta.
The Braves netted themselves a World Series-winning shortstop. In his final season with the Braves, he made his first career All-Star team and won his first career Gold Glove. His three seasons of 20 or more home runs made him a looming threat at the plate, even if he didn’t have the eye-popping numbers.
Chipper Jones, third base (.304 avg, 315 home runs, 1,099 RBIs)
Few names are as synonymous with the Atlanta Braves as Jones was as a player, and it remains he case in retirement. His MVP from 1999 just missed the cut for being a quarter-century accolade, but he still has plenty to show off.
In the 21st century, Jones made five All-Star teams, won the batting title in 2008 at age 36 (.364) and received MVP votes eight times. While he spent a good number of seasons in the 2000s playing in the outfield, we still felt it was the most fitting to put him at third base for this list.
Jones was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018.
Andruw Jones, outfielder (.264 avg, 288 home runs, 860 RBIs)
The other notable Jones in the Braves lineup started off the millennium with the latter eight of his 10 consecutive Gold Gloves. In that span, like a lot of other players on this list, he made five All-Star appearances.
Finding a spot in the Baseball Hall of Fame continues to evade him, but he’s getting close. For now, he’s at least in the Braves Hall of Fame.
Ronald Acuña Jr., outfielder (.291 avg, 178 home runs, 441 RBIs)
The current face of the Braves needs little introduction. His power, speed and arm all do the talking for him. Acuña just became an All-Star for the fifth time in 2025 despite a late return in the season due to another ACL injury.
He’s getting the true follow-up to his 2023 season, where he became the first player to hit 40 home runs and steal 70 bases in a season, earning him the National League MVP. The 2018 NL Rookie of the Year has also taken home three Silver Slugger Awards.
There is an argument that he’s better than ever, even after two knee surgeries. Maybe Cooperstown has a spot ready and waiting for him.
Jeff Francoeur, outfielder (.265 avg, 85 home runs, 392 RBIs)
Frenchy exploded onto the scene in Atlanta during the 2005 season, finishing third in Rookie of the Year voting. He rarely missed a game during his time with the Braves, playing all 162 games in 2006 and 2007. The latter season saw him win a Gold Glove.
Marcell Ozuna, designated hitter (.267 avg, 140 home runs, 384 RBIs)
In the short era of the designated hitter, Ozuna has had the best run while playing the position. He made the All-Star game in 2024 and has received MVP votes three times, along with a Silver Slugger.