Sale Spins Another Gem As Braves Blank Padres in Series Finale
The Atlanta Braves used some big hits from Marcell Ozuna and Travis d'Arnaud along with yet another dominant start from Chris Sale to take down the San Diego Padres 3-0 in the series finale from Truist Park on Monday night.
Here’s what you need to know about from the contest.
Chris Sale is insane right now
The lefty veteran entered today with a thirteen-inning scoreless streak, dating back to the 5th inning of his start against Seattle.
The streak’s now twenty innings.
Sale put up seven scoreless innings tonight, the fifth time he’s gone seven innings in his last seven starts. Even more impressive is that he’s walked only three batters in his last six starts, including only one walk (and one run) in four May starts.
Sale put up eight strikeouts on eighteen whiffs and a 35% CSW, allowing only five hard-hit balls (only two of which fell for a hit).
Marcell Ozuna went for a ride today
The Big Bear launched 821 feet of homers today, sending two big flies to left, one in each game of the doubleheader.
The power binge pushed Ozuna’s homer total to 14, good for third in baseball, while giving him 43 RBIs, one above Philadelphia Phillies infielder Alec Bohm for most in baseball as of time of publication. Of Atlanta’s 195 team RBIs, 22% have been driven in by Marcell Ozuna.
Atlanta picked up eleven hits in this one, with two coming from Ozuna and three coming from Travis d’Arnaud, who made his return to the lineup for the first time since leaving Friday night’s game with dizziness after taking a foul tip off the mask.
Atlanta broke the losing streak
With the win in game four of the series to avoid the Padres sweep, Atlanta kept up an impressive streak that speaks to the strength of this roster.
By ending their losing streak at four, Atlanta continued their league-best stretch of games without a five-game losing streak. The last time Atlanta lost five consecutive games was September of 2017, when they lost six in a row to the New York Mets and Miami Marlins to end the month before winning the season finale on October 1st.
For context on exactly how long that’s been, here was the lineup for that final loss in the streak:
2B Ozzie Albies
RF Nick Markakis
1B Freddie Freeman
C Tyler Flowers
CF Lane Adams
3B Rio Ruiz
SS Dansby Swanson
LF Jace Peterson
P Lucas Sims
A palate cleanser
All season, it feels like Atlanta’s struggled in the final game of a series.
It feels like that because for a while, it was true. At one point this season, Atlanta was 1-4 in series finales, with the only win coming in the sweep of the Arizona Diamondbacks to open the season’s first homestand.
But that’s turned recently, with this win over the Padres making Atlanta 8-7 in the final game of a series. (We’re counting the final games in the White Sox and Mets series that featured rainouts as completed even though they technically aren’t done yet.)
It’s a lot easier to hop on the plane to your next city when you’re coming off of a win.
What’s next for the Atlanta Braves?
The Braves are heading to Chicago for a three-game set against the Cubs, who just got Dansby Swanson back from the injured list during today’s off day. Tomorrow night’s matchup is Charlie Morton vs Javier Assad at 7:40 PM ET from iconic Wrigley Field, with the broadcast on Bally Sports South.