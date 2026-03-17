Stand Out Statistics From Braves Mike Yastrzemski in Spring Training

Easily one of the top standouts for the Atlanta Braves in spring training has been Mike Yastrzemski. He got the day off on Tuesday, but that isn't due to lack of performance.

The further you look into the splits, the more interesting his performance gets. Here are three stats that are the most noteworthy from his spring training so far.

He Likes Clutch Situations

Yastrzemski hasn't shied away from scoring opportunities in spring training. With runners in scoring position, he's batting .429 with a 1.127 OPS and three RBIs. Interestingly enough, none of his home runs have come in this situation. They have all come with the bases empty. With runners in scoring position, he has one extra-base hit.

Still, there is an indicator that he can deliver in a clutch moment, whether it's to drive a runner in or just to keep a rally going.

Yaz's Batting Average Against Starters vs Relievers is Stark

He is significantly more likely to get a hit against an arm out of the bullpen as opposed to whoever starts the game. Against starters, he bats .231. Against relievers, he's batting .600. This isn't due to significant differences in sample sizes. He has 13 at-bats against starters and 15 against pitchers.

Perhaps the quality of pitching could play a factor. A reliever in spring training is more likely to be someone fighting for a spot compared to a starter.

For what it's worth, other stats should put any concerns at ease. He still has a 1.181 OPS against starters. The hits have just been bigger.

Strikeout Rate is Decent

He strikes out at a rate of 20%. These days, that isn't so bad, but you hope that doesn't catch up to him once the regular season comes around. For what it's worth, it's a bit lower than during spring training last season, when it was about 24%.

It's a margin that seems small, but in baseball, it's significant. Remember, a batting average is a percentage. If you improve by four percentage points, that's 40 points on a batting average. So, while the strikeout rate still isn't ideal, he's shown improvement. We'll see how that holds up in the regular season.

He saw a decline in his strikeout rate last season compared to seasons past, but the verdict on whether it was a one-off is still out there.

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